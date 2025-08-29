HWPL and Andean Parliament Peru Empower Youth Through Historic Peace Forum and Walk

On Monday, 25 August 2025, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Los Angeles and the Andean Parliament Peru jointly hosted a landmark event under the theme Juventud por la Diplomacia y la Paz (“Youth for Diplomacy and Peace”). The day featured a Peace Forum and a Peace Walk, highlighting the region’s dedication to promoting peace and strengthening youth participation in international dialogue.

The gathering underscored the pivotal role of young people in shaping a culture of peace and diplomacy across Latin America. Delegates from the Andean Parliament and representatives from HWPL stressed the significance of collaboration, dialogue, and collective responsibility in tackling today’s global challenges. Andean Parliament member Fernando Arce remarked, “Walking together for a world reconciled with love and, above all, fighting for the new generations so that we can sow peace.”

During the Peace Forum, participants explored the influence of youth, education, and diplomacy in creating a sustainable future. Attendees expressed their commitment by signing the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) and pledging to work with HWPL on peace education initiatives throughout the region.

Following the discussions, a Peace Walk symbolically demonstrated unity and the shared determination to foster harmony within communities and beyond.

Both HWPL and the Andean Parliament reaffirmed their commitment to providing platforms for young leaders to participate in diplomacy, dialogue, and education, paving the way towards long-term peacebuilding efforts.

This initiative reflects the growing partnership between HWPL and regional legislative bodies, showcasing how collaboration between civil society organisations and governmental institutions can inspire a new generation to lead with peace at its core. Looking ahead, both organisations aim to strengthen their relationship, driven by their mutual dedication to creating a peaceful region and a harmonious world.

About HWPL: HWPL stands for Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light, an international peace non-governmental organization (NGO) founded by Chairman Lee Man-Hee to achieve global peace and cessation of war. It works to create sustainable peace through activities like peace education, advocating for the enactment of international laws for peace, fostering interfaith dialogue, and engaging youth and women. HWPL has partnered with the UN and is associated with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) and has Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).