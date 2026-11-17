Pieces of Titanic’s deck and hull, letters written onboard and the dive suit of Dik Barton, the first Briton to dive to the wreck, are set to go on permanent display.

Titanic Exhibition Liverpool, a new permanent exhibition telling the story of RMS Titanic and the White Star Line, will open to the public on Saturday 2nd January 2027.

The exhibition will bring together more than 250 Titanic and White Star Line artefacts, from objects recovered from the wreck to items belonging to the ship’s passengers and crew, alongside the deep-sea diving equipment of Dik Barton, the first Briton to dive to Titanic.

Key exhibits include original items from the ship, her passengers and crew and items retrieved from the wreck, including Titanic deck wood, coal and hull fragments from the “Big Piece”.

There is also a first class passenger list documenting 1912 society on board, letters and postcards written by passengers during the voyage and Dik Barton’s dive suit and deep-sea exploration equipment, along with artefacts he collected on his dives.

Titanic’s story starts in Liverpool. She was designed and registered at the White Star Line’s head office on James Street, and “Liverpool” was painted on her stern. The exhibition follows her from that office to the seabed.

Early bird tickets for Titanic Exhibition Liverpool are on sale until 31st December 2026, priced at £13.50 for adults, £9.75 for children aged 5 to 13, £11.25 for OAPs and £39.50 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). Early bird bookers also receive 20% off food and drink at the exhibition, 33% off a 12-month subscription to the British Titanic Society, and entry into a prize draw to win a piece of coal recovered from Titanic.