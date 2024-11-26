Belfast’s Iconic Bittles Bar Launches Its First Christmas Advert

Bittles Bar, one of Belfast’s most distinctive pubs, has released its first-ever Christmas advert for 2024, a long-anticipated milestone for the historic venue and its renowned landlord, John Bittles.

Produced by Emerald Green Media for Ireland Before You Die, the advert premiered on their YouTube channel at 8 PM on Monday, 25th November.

Titled Bittles Bar Christmas Advert 2024, the short film captures the character of the legendary bar and its no-nonsense landlord, John Bittles. Known for his candid approach to hospitality, John’s policies, such as turning away soft drink orders or enforcing his unique standards, have made the pub a one-of-a-kind destination in Belfast.

Emerald Green Media founder Stevie Haughey described the advert as a “celebration of Bittles Bar and its unique character.” He added: “It’s a blend of festive charm and humour that reflects John Bittles’ distinctive style. Everyone involved brought their best to this project, and we’re proud of the final result.”

The production is a first for Emerald Green Media and features Stevie’s 87-year-old uncle in his acting debut. Directed by Ronan Lavery, a lifelong friend of Haughey, the project also marks Ronan’s first paid directorial venture.

Filmed at various locations around Belfast and inside the iconic Bittles Bar, the advert combines cinematic visuals with John’s sharp wit, creating a humorous and memorable twist on the traditional Christmas campaign.

The advert is now live and available to view exclusively on Ireland Before You Die’s YouTube channel.