Fox and Hounds Country Hotel in Devon to Host Dachshund Extravaganza

The Fox and Hounds Country Hotel in Devon is preparing to welcome Dachshund enthusiasts for a weekend like no other, as Dachshund Days takes place from 7th to 9th February 2025. The event is expected to attract over 50 Dachshunds and their owners, creating a memorable gathering for fans of this much-loved breed.

Organised by the hotel in collaboration with Dovecote Dogs, a Dachshund training specialist, the weekend has been designed as a social and entertaining experience for owners to connect and share their affection for these delightful dogs.

Matthew Lane, owner of the Fox and Hounds, shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying: “We were overwhelmed by the response when we initially shared the idea of this event. Not only did we have many eager Dachshund owners, but we also received support from experts in healthcare, grooming, nutrition, as well as artists, photographers, and even novelist Blake Mara—all keen to contribute to this special weekend.”

Known for its dog-friendly ethos, the hotel aims to set a new standard with this event. Around 25 Dachshunds are expected to stay at the hotel, with another 25 visiting throughout the day, making full use of the venue’s six acres of grounds and nearby dog-friendly woodland walks.

Matthew added: “With six acres of grounds and miles of dog-friendly woodland walks, there will be plenty of opportunities for exercise, in addition to all the fascinating talks and socialising. We’re also planning a five-course themed dinner created by our chefs, paired with a fun team quiz to test everyone’s knowledge of Dachshund trivia!”

The weekend will begin with socialisation sessions led by trainer Jack Blunt from Dovecote Dogs, ensuring the Dachshunds feel at ease in their new environment. Jack will also deliver a series of talks alongside other specialists, covering a variety of topics related to Dachshund care, training, and breed-specific advice.

Matthew expressed his excitement about the event’s potential, saying: “It’s clear that the idea of spending a weekend at a hotel full of Dachshunds has really captured people’s imaginations. Everyone involved—our hotel staff, the contributors, and the attendees—are passionate dog lovers, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone. If it goes as well as we’re expecting, we might even explore the possibility of hosting similar events for other breeds, like a ‘Doodle Days’, ‘Cavalier Carnival’ or a ‘Shih Tzu Shindig!’”

A limited number of tickets remain available for both overnight guests and day visitors, making this the perfect Christmas gift for any Dachshund enthusiast. For more information and bookings, visit foxandhoundshotel.co.uk/daxie or call 01769 580 345.