Transforming Hospitality Profitability: Profit First Hospitality Set to Launch at NRB 2025

Groundbreaking Learning Platform Aims to Empower Hospitality Businesses

A revolutionary new learning platform is poised to disrupt the hospitality industry as Profit First Hospitality makes its official debut at the Northern Restaurant & Bar (NRB) Show on 11th and 12th March 2025.

Developed to help hospitality businesses take charge of their finances and enhance profitability, this innovative programme is the creation of renowned industry experts Kieron Bailey (People on Purpose), Louise Kissack (Spaghetti Group & Liverpool Food Network), and Gareth Evans (Evans & Co Hospitality Accountants).

Profit First Hospitality is based on the internationally recognised Profit First methodology, which challenges conventional financial management by prioritising profit from the outset. By blending this approach with hospitality-specific tools and insights, the programme provides business owners with a clear path to sustainable financial success.

Led by a team of hospitality veterans, the initiative is spearheaded by Gareth Evans, a former chef turned financial strategist who deeply understands the financial challenges hospitality businesses face. Joining him is Kieron Bailey, an experienced business coach and brand culture specialist who has worked with major global brands such as Hard Rock Café and Wagamama to drive business growth and development. The team is further strengthened by Louise Kissack, a strategic leader with nearly 20 years of experience at McDonald’s and Costa Coffee, bringing her expertise in brand expansion and business strategy.

Even more impressively, this programme has the potential to make any hospitality business profitable within just one week. “This isn’t just another finance course,” said Gareth Evans, founder of Profit First Hospitality.

“My accountancy practice Evans & Co Hospitality Accountants has already helped over sixty independent businesses – from Ma Pubs Group to Cardinal Rule – streamline their financial admin, optimise operations and achieve sustainable growth. Now we’re making these powerful strategies accessible to the wider hospitality industry.”

Participants will gain exclusive access to Profit First techniques tailored to the hospitality sector, expert insights on marketing, menu optimisation, and brand culture to drive revenue, as well as virtual clinics and drop-in sessions with the Profit First Hospitality team. They will also learn how to streamline financial processes and maximise profitability using proven tools and techniques.

The official launch will take place at Stand 43 at NRB 2025 in Manchester, where attendees can explore the platform, meet the team, and discover how to revolutionise their business finances.

Louise Kissack said: “If paying yourself more is always at the bottom of your to-do list, we’ll help you fix that. With over 70 years of combined hospitality experience, we truly understand the unique challenges of this industry, and why now more than ever before businesses need to make profitability their priority.”