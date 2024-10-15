Bluewater Unveils Revolutionary Restaurant Station at London’s 2024 Hotel and Innovation Expo

Bluewater, a global leader in water purification and beverage solutions, is excited to introduce its innovative Restaurant Station for the Horeca (Hotel, Restaurant, Café) sector at the 2024 Hotel and Innovation Expo.

Taking place at London’s iconic Excel venue from 15th to 16th October, the expo aims to support the changing needs of today’s hoteliers. Visitors will have the chance to witness live demonstrations at Booth M42, where Bluewater will showcase its cutting-edge Restaurant Station, launched in the UK to boost restaurant efficiency and profitability while eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles.

As the hospitality industry faces increasing pressure to reduce costs, improve customer experience, and adopt sustainable practices, the Bluewater Restaurant Station presents itself as a timely and highly effective solution. Offering a convenient alternative to still or sparkling bottled water, the system cuts costs associated with water supply and waste disposal, allowing businesses to focus resources on more critical operations.

The award-winning, compact Bluewater Spirit purifier, installed discreetly under the sink, is celebrated for its performance and ability to remove up to 99.7% of harmful substances such as PFAS. The Bluewater Restaurant Station provides both still and sparkling water, served chilled or at room temperature, making it a versatile option for any dining establishment. At the heart of the system is Bluewater’s proprietary Liquid Rock® system, a unique blend of Swedish minerals, designed to deliver balanced hydration with a refreshing taste.

Liquid Rock® is an innovative product designed to maintain an optimal mineral ratio—double the amount of calcium to magnesium—ensuring maximum absorption by the body. This not only enhances the water’s flavour but also provides essential nutrients to promote health, ensuring that guests enjoy top-quality water.

In addition to its health benefits, Liquid Rock helps restaurants tackle a common UK issue: hard water. By reducing scaling on utensils and glassware, the Bluewater Restaurant Station helps maintain a spotless appearance without the need for harsh chemical cleaners. This improves the guest experience and reduces maintenance costs for operators. The system also allows restaurants or bars to precisely control their mineral content, with three customisable levels of mineralisation—light, medium, or bold.

“At Bluewater, we believe that access to clean, great-tasting water is essential for both guests and restaurants alike,” said Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater (pictured above).

A renowned Swedish ecopreneur, Bengt added: “The Bluewater Restaurant Station is a game-changer, enabling restaurants to provide high-quality hydration while simultaneously lowering operational costs. We’re excited to demonstrate how our innovative technology can transform how hospitality businesses approach water service.”

Key benefits of the Bluewater Restaurant Station include:

• Ultra-efficient, quiet running under-sink Bluewater Spirit purifier, removing up to 99.7% of PFAS and other contaminants

• Utilises existing taps and provides up to 3 litres of purified water per minute

• Sink-mounted water quality monitor with a colour-coded display—orange for unclean water, blue for purified water

• Smart mineralisation system automatically adding essential minerals

• Smartphone app allowing personalised mineralisation settings

• Low energy consumption and minimal service requirements

Visitors to the Hotel and Innovation Expo will have the opportunity to interact with Bluewater’s team of experts, who will explain the key features and benefits of the Restaurant Station. Attendees can also learn about the significant environmental advantages of switching from bottled water to an in-house purification system, which contributes to sustainability goals while meeting growing consumer demand for eco-friendly practices.

The expo supports modern hoteliers by offering insights into the latest trends and technologies that enhance guest experience and improve operational efficiency. With Bluewater’s Restaurant Station, restaurants can revolutionise their water service, making their operations both more sustainable and more profitable.

Visit Bluewater at Stand M42 at the Hotel and Innovation Expo to hear from sales head Antonio Tedeschi and managing director Philip Russell about how the Restaurant Station can enhance your establishment’s dining experience, streamline operations, and increase profitability.