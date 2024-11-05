Edinburgh Family Restaurant Promotes Community Spirit This Festive Season

A beloved family-run restaurant in the heart of Edinburgh is spearheading an initiative to encourage greater collaboration and community spirit among local small businesses this festive season. At a time when many are facing financial challenges, this inventive scheme aims to promote the idea of community over competition by urging small hospitality venues to share resources and services.

This year, instead of opting for expensive staff parties at corporate locations, the owner of Tani Modi has introduced a creative and more affordable alternative. The concept is simple but effective: a restaurant swap. Through this initiative, one small restaurant hosts the staff of another for an evening, with the favour returned when the next restaurant hosts a party for the original group. This ensures each business can offer their employees a well-deserved celebration without the financial burden.

The idea has quickly gained traction, with the Hanover Street restaurant aiming to spark a trend of similar swaps across Edinburgh. The vision is a continuous cycle of hospitality, where one venue hosts a party, followed by another, until the original host is celebrated by the final participant. This creates a supportive network of shared experiences and collaboration.

“We believe that the festive season is not just about celebration, but about coming together as a community,” said Babatunde Abifarin, owner of Tani Modi. “By sharing what we have, we can all enjoy the holiday spirit without stretching our budgets. It’s about gratitude, and giving back to those who work tirelessly throughout the year.”

Sarah Norman, the Restaurant Manager, adds, “The idea was inspired by our menu. Our new evening dishes are packed with culinary influences from all around the world because every offering is a collaboration between all of the staff. We start with a concept and then share ideas and experiences to make it better; through that mutual growth and support, together we take our dishes so much further than anything we could ever create alone.”

She continues, “In that way, our food is our way of showing care, of nurturing each other’s talents and of celebrating who we are as individuals, as a team, and as a culinary community. Everything we do, we do together and with all of our hearts – we want to share that passion with other hospitality workers and see how far we can take that collaborative energy.”

This initiative offers a budget-friendly way for small businesses to express their gratitude to their staff while also reinforcing the sense of unity within Edinburgh’s thriving hospitality industry. It encourages establishments to support one another, share their unique talents, and celebrate the diversity of the city’s dining scene.

Local businesses interested in taking part are encouraged to contact Tani Modi to become involved in this collaborative exchange. By working together, hospitality workers across Edinburgh can create a festive season filled with joy and togetherness, ensuring that everyone has a place at the table.