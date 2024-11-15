Inga Grigaitiene Marks 20 Years of Hospitality Success in Cambridge

Hospitality and tourism expert Inga Grigaitiene, owner of A & B Guest House in Cambridge, is celebrating 20 years of excellence in an industry that has undergone significant transformation.

From relying on the Yellow Pages to navigating the digital age with booking platforms and social media, Inga’s career reflects the evolution of the hospitality sector.

Over two decades, Inga has steered her business through economic challenges, the global pandemic, and fierce market competition. Recently, rising operational costs spurred by the Chancellor’s budget have placed additional strain on the sector, yet A & B Guest House has thrived, achieving full occupancy during the summer season and earning the prestigious e2 Media Award of Excellence.

Cambridge has also evolved during this time. Once dominated by business travellers, the city now attracts more leisure tourists as remote working reduces corporate stays. “Businesspeople used to fill our rooms mid-week, but now it’s predominantly international visitors,” Inga noted, reflecting on post-pandemic changes.

Despite competition from short-term rentals like Airbnbs, Inga has successfully kept her business at the forefront. A & B Guest House has become a destination for high-profile guests, including celebrities and political figures, while Booking.com reviews consistently praise her outstanding service.

Reflecting on the milestone, Inga said: “The past few years have been particularly challenging with the pandemic and rising costs, but they’ve also taught me the importance of staying flexible and embracing change. I’ve had to make some tough business decisions, but those changes have allowed me to keep delivering exceptional service.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the diverse range of guests I’ve welcomed over the years, from international tourists to high-profile figures. Their positive feedback and loyalty are what keep me motivated. As I look to the future, I’m committed to continuing to evolve and provide the best possible experience for every guest who walks through my doors.”

As Inga celebrates 20 years in hospitality, her focus remains on innovation and adaptability, ensuring A & B Guest House continues to set the standard for exceptional service in Cambridge.

For enquiries or bookings, contact A & B Guest House via email at [email protected].