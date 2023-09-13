Camm & Hooper Expands Venue Collection with 26 Leake Street

London-based events company Camm & Hooper continues to enrich its impressive venue portfolio by adding 26 Leake Street, an extraordinary 11,000 sq. ft. post-industrial space nestled in London’s vibrant South Bank. This captivating venue, nestled beneath Waterloo station within three meticulously renovated railway arches, boasts the capacity to host up to 1,200 guests. With its raw, exposed brickwork and a distinctively cool and atmospheric ambiance, 26 Leake Street offers a versatile canvas ready to be transformed for a wide array of events.

The venue’s unique aesthetic renders it the ideal backdrop for immersive and experiential occasions, including film premier parties, brand activations, fashion shows, music events, and corporate functions. This latest addition to Camm & Hooper’s swiftly expanding venue portfolio showcases the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled event experiences.

Derick Martin, CEO of Camm & Hooper, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are delighted to have acquired 26 Leake Street, which joins our versatile London venue portfolio. We now have a venue to suit every occasion, from the Grade II listed Banking Hall and the award-winning Victorian Bath House to South Bank’s OXO2 and our newly launched Tanner Warehouse – all beautiful and unique in their own right.

Martin further emphasised the venue’s exceptional appeal, noting, “The aesthetic of the Waterloo arches provides that all-important dramatic backdrop for show-stopping events of every shape and size, with a capacity to cater for up to 1200 guests. Whether it’s hosting film premier parties, brand activations, fashion shows, music events, or corporate functions, we are thrilled about this latest expansion to our venue portfolio. Its rapid growth is a testament to the resilience of the events industry and the great team behind the Camm & Hooper brand.”

For further information on 26 Leake Street and Camm & Hooper’s diverse range of event venues, please visit cammhooper.com.