A new online directory designed to connect legal professionals and other organisations with expert witnesses across all disciplines has launched in the UK.

EW Limited has launched ew.directory , a specialist website designed to make it easier to find and contact expert witnesses, offering a free search facility and a choice of listing options for professionals.

The platform was developed by EW Limited director and IT expert witness John Chapman, who identified shortcomings in existing expert witness directory websites and set out to create an alternative with improved functionality, performance and accessibility.

Built using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud technology and hosted in the UK, ew.directory allows users to search for experts without registering or logging in. Experts can also create a free profile for a limited time, with no payment card required.

The free listing includes a short professional description, profile photograph and contact form, allowing experts to receive enquiries without having to publish their email address. Users can register using an email address or sign up through an existing Google or Facebook account.

A premium membership option provides additional profile features, including priority placement in search results, unlimited space for an about section, document and image uploads, and a dedicated website link. Premium profiles are also optimised for Google and Bing searches, helping experts improve their visibility online.

Further features include links to LinkedIn and other social media accounts, a click-to-call telephone button and the opportunity to appear as a featured profile on the website’s homepage.

John Chapman, Director of EW Limited, said: “We have launched our online service after we recognised that there was an opportunity to improve the way people find expert witnesses online. Existing directories have limitations in terms of their features, performance and the experience they offer both experts and those looking to instruct them.

“We wanted to create a modern, straightforward platform that makes searching for an expert as easy as possible, while giving professionals a simple and affordable way to promote their expertise and receive enquiries.

“By building ew.directory on AWS cloud technology, we have created a platform with performance, security and scalability. We are also making it free to search and offering experts the opportunity to create a free listing during our introductory period, so there is no barrier to getting started.”

EW was incorporated in 2008 and began providing IT expert witness services in 2017. The company applied for its EW trade mark in 2024, which was successfully registered in 2025, before beginning development of its expert witness directory in 2026.