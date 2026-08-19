Nexa Law Welcomes 200th Consultant Lawyer After Recognition in The Lawyer Top 200

Nexa has welcomed its 200th consultant lawyer to the platform, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s growth.

The achievement follows Nexa’s recognition in The Lawyer Top 200 this year, reflecting the continued expansion of the business and the trust placed in it by experienced lawyers and their clients.

Despite this scale of growth, Nexa has stated that volume has never been the company’s primary objective. The firm, which operates as an Alternative Business Structure (ABS), says its focus remains on the long-term success of each individual lawyer who joins its platform, rather than the total number of consultants recruited.

Eliot Hibbert, CEO and Founder of Nexa, said: “We don’t measure success by how many lawyers join Nexa. We measure it by how successful each lawyer becomes once they’re here. That means investing in the platform, the people, the technology, the support and the community that enable experienced lawyers to build thriving practices on their own terms.”

Nexa states that each lawyer who joins the platform strengthens the wider business, while every successful lawyer strengthens the professional community the firm has built. Reaching 200 consultants marks a stage in that growth, and Nexa says its priorities have not changed since the firm was founded: supporting outstanding lawyers as they build sustainable, independent practices.

Nexa said it looks forward to continuing this work as the business enters its next phase of growth.