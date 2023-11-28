VirtualSignature-ID Introduces Ground-Breaking Qualified eWitnessing Solution with GBG Support

VirtualSignature-ID leads the market with its transformative eSignature-ID solution, providing a re-verifiable system for e-signing documents and automated eWitnessing.

This development delivers the highest level of identity and eSignature verification precision.

Aligned with HMLR guidelines, it removes the requirement for a physical witness during the e-signing of documents.

Endorsed as a Government-approved ID Service Provider (IDSP) and supported by a Qualified Trust Provider (QTSP), VirtualSignature-ID now serves as the digital witness in document signing processes.

GBG, renowned for its expertise in digital identity, backs this innovative solution.

Presently available, the solution is being promoted at this month’s LegalEx London.

VirtualSignature-ID, a leader in eSignature and ID verification technology for the professional services sector, finance industry, and other business organisations, is introducing its latest Qualified Electronic Signature solution at LegalEx 2023. This solution includes reusable and re-verifiable ID, along with automated eWitnessing and document certification technology.

Following a government-led initiative to reduce fraud through digital KYC and AML procedures, VirtualSignature-ID has created a state-of-the-art document signing platform and mobile application. These technologies can be effortlessly incorporated into existing case or document management systems, streamlining workflow.

HMLR endorses Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) as the top-tier standard for e-signatures, providing a “Safe Harbour” for conveyancers using them. The application of QES is rigorously controlled to verify the identity of the signer, including the use of NFC technology to read ePassports. VirtualSignature-ID’s app supports this procedure, enabling 3D video liveness checks and ID document scanning. The sophisticated technology layers developed by VirtualSignature-ID, such as geo-location, anti-tamper, and anti-spoof features, establish it as a reliable virtual witness for signatures.

CEO David Kern of VirtualSignature-ID, speaking on their partnership with HMLR, stated, “we have been in dialogue with HMLR registrars and are delighted to have received confirmation that “a solicitor does not need to be separately registered with HMLR to deal with transactions which meet HMLR’s Digital Identity Standard”, signifying an expansion beyond the existing pilot scheme.

GBG, a leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, was chosen by VirtualSignature-ID for its extensive experience. David Kern, CEO, said, “We have been working with GBG for some time. They have over 30 years of experience in location intelligence, identity verification and fraud prevention and are widely recognised and respected in their field.”

Boris Huard, Managing Director, Identity and Fraud at GBG, commented, “At GBG, it’s our mission to build trust in a digital world and our partnership with VirtualSignature-ID, is another example of how, together, we are helping everyone to transact online with confidence.”

Listed on Gov.UK as an approved Identity Service Provider and backed by Globalsign, a Quality Trust Service Provider, VirtualSignature-ID’s eWitnessing solution is on display at LegalEx London, stand 351, on 29th and 30th November.

For additional information on VirtualSignature-ID’s eWitnessing and other services, please visit www.virtualsignature.com.