Are consumers wrong about Black Friday deals?

A recent survey of UK consumers found that 58% believe Black Friday doesn’t offer good value for money.[1] However, recent research has found that British shoppers enjoyed an average saving of 13% on Black Friday deals last year.[2]
The research, conducted by MyVoucherCodes, also broke down the best-selling products from 12 categories to find out which one offers the most beneficial savings. This uncovered that the category with the highest percentage of savings during Black Friday was beauty, followed by baby & kids, photography & video, and fashion. So, if you’re looking to spruce up your look, Black Friday is the day for you!
Beauty products offered the largest discounts during Black Friday, dazzling shoppers with a 22% average price reduction.
Sarah-Jane Outten, a savings expert from MyVoucherCodes, said: “The age-old debate about which major sales event provides the most savings has finally been settled. Black Friday unmistakably emerges as the superior choice for anyone looking to stretch their budget and grab the best deals.
“For savvy shoppers, it’s all about timing. This data tells us that consumers can make a huge impact on their wallets by choosing the right day for their online shopping. An average 13% discount on products is nothing to sniff at, especially during the holiday season when every penny counts.”
