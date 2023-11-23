Are consumers wrong about Black Friday deals?

A recent survey of UK consumers found that 58% believe Black Friday doesn’t offer good value for money.[1] However, recent research has found that British shoppers enjoyed an average saving of 13% on Black Friday deals last year.[2]

The research, conducted by MyVoucherCodes, also broke down the best-selling products from 12 categories to find out which one offers the most beneficial savings. This uncovered that the category with the highest percentage of savings during Black Friday was beauty, followed by baby & kids, photography & video, and fashion. So, if you’re looking to spruce up your look, Black Friday is the day for you! Beauty products offered the largest discounts during Black Friday, dazzling shoppers with a 22% average price reduction.

It’s undeniable that Black Friday offers some of the most enticing deals compared to any other sales event. With so many exciting discounts and offers available, it can be tough to see where the value really lies, which can lead to impulse purchases and buyer’s remorse. In 2021, a Which? survey revealed that the majority of people who bought a product during the sale regretted it.[3]