Expert Warns Homeowners Against Hot-Air Hacks That Can Worsen Condensation

As temperatures drop, many households are bracing themselves for the inevitable return of condensation.

Its appearance on windows is often the first unmistakable sign of the changing season.

However, beyond being an irritating eyesore, untreated condensation can lead to serious damage within the home.

To help homeowners manage the issue properly, one of the UK’s leading specialists has offered clear guidance on what to do – and which warm-air DIY methods should be avoided.

Condensation expert George Edwards, from Timberwise, said: “When it comes to condensation, you are going to find that everyone you speak to has a different idea on how you can reduce the amount being created in your home. What you might not know is that there are a few surefire ways to remove condensation from your property, and they are not linked to many of the home remedies and old wives tales that you might be told.”

Explaining what condensation actually is, George said: “It is a problem to do with the amount of humid air being created in a property, and whether it has the ability to ventilate safely.

“The process of condensation is fairly straightforward. When warm air is created, the moisture within that air turns into a gas. As soon as that gas comes into contact with a cooler surface, the moisture will revert back to its liquid form, and that’s where the familiar condensation ‘beading’ comes from.

“This warm air is created in all kinds of ways – it could be from cooking, a warm shower, or even just the ambient heat created from being in a room for a long time, but the end result is warm air laden with moisture.

Outlining why it has to be dealt with quickly he continued: “If that air is not given a way to ventilate from your property safely, then it’s going to build up on surfaces in your home, and could lead to damp and mould issues. The best way to stop condensation from being created is by being mindful of your behaviour in the property, but when it becomes unavoidable, the best condensation control is always ventilation.

Here, George addresses some of the most common questions about home remedies to deal with condensation

Does rubbing vinegar on glass stop condensation?

George said: “This is an interesting idea, and one based on a small amount of scientific fact. It’s impossible for humid air to condense onto a liquid, so by rubbing vinegar onto your windows you may well stop them from generating condensation – but that doesn’t mean you have eliminated the problem.

“Instead, the humid air is going to condense onto the nearest available cold surface, be it a wall, a shelf, a TV screen – whatever it might be, until the actual source of the condensation is dealt with.

“You would produce the same effect by rubbing your windows with any kind of moisture really, rubbing dish soap on the windows and leaving it smeared would dissuade condensation just as well as vinegar, and probably have a nicer smell to boot.

“As we mentioned though, the humid air hasn’t gone anywhere. You will need to focus on reducing the amount of warm air created in the property in order to stop the build up of condensation on your properties glass.



Does Blocking Air Vents Cause Condensation?



“It would be fair to say that this advice is fairly accurate, though blocking an air vent won’t create condensation – just stop the warm air from exiting the property properly.



“Air vents are installed in properties to help facilitate ventilation in rooms that are likely to build up high levels of humidity, and allow for airflow through the property which would keep condensation levels low.

“Unfortunately, people often take to blocking these vents in the hope of keeping their home warmer. Whilst yes, blocking an air vent will keep heat in and remove the possibility of draughts over winter, this does open up your property to the potential of condensation building up.

“Even in winter it’s important to allow your home to ventilate. If you have a blocked-up air vent and are reluctant to remove whatever you have stuffed into the vent (often paper or rags), then maybe it’s time to think about a compromise.

“You can always consider removing the vent output (often angling out of the wall), and instead install a sliding vent, one that you can open for an hour or so on colder mornings to allow for ventilation and then close again after a while, safe in the knowledge that you are drastically reducing the chance of condensation building up.

“If you have air vents in your property, and have still noticed that condensation is appearing within the rooms the air vents are located, it might be worth checking within them to make sure that previous owners or occupiers haven’t stuffed them full.”



Will Using Salt Stop Condensation Building Up?



“When people complain about finding condensation on their windows, they often believe that stopping the moisture from actually beading on their windows is enough to stop the condensation problem.

“If that’s the only goal you have, a bowl of salt might work to a small extent. You will be relying on the salt as a type of absorbent material, which theoretically should take in some of the humid air in the room before it hits the glass and starts to bead.

“In fact, this method has some variations that people might recommend in the same breath as salt. The first is cat litter, which people rely on for its absorbent qualities. Whilst we are sure this works, you should first look into the option of condensation bags.

“Condensation bags are purpose-built bags of absorbent salt that is designed to soak up moisture much more effectively than regular table or rock salt. Plus, many of these condensation bags are designed for reuse. You just put them in the microwave for a few minutes, and they are dried out and ready to absorb more moisture.