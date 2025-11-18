IcedJewelz Unveils Its Flashiest Release Yet with New VVS Moissanite Cuban Link Chains

IcedJewelz, a leading online name in the world of eco-conscious luxury jewellery, has officially launched its much-anticipated Cuban Link Chain range. The collection raises the bar in the iced-out scene by using only premium VVS moissanite stones, giving customers diamond-like brilliance at a far more accessible price.

Now available through Cuban Link Chains, the collection has been created in response to rising demand for ethically produced, durable and high-end pieces. Each chain is crafted with precision, featuring hand-set VVS moissanite—lab-grown stones renowned for their exceptional sparkle, often outperforming traditional diamonds.

Setting the brand apart, IcedJewelz guarantees that every moissanite stone passes diamond tester checks, offering buyers genuine assurance regarding the quality of their investment.

“The Cuban link is more than a piece of jewellery; it’s a statement of style and confidence,” said Gaurav Rajani, a spokesperson for IcedJewelz. “Our customers shouldn’t have to choose between quality and price. We’ve dedicated our efforts to creating a collection that delivers on both—the substantial feel of a classic Cuban, the unmatched shine of hand-set VVS moissanite, and a commitment to eco-luxury that our brand stands for.”

Key features of the new IcedJewelz Cuban Link Chain collection include:

Premium VVS Moissanite: Only VVS (Very, Very Slightly Included) moissanite is used, ensuring a flawless, brilliant shine from every angle.

Only VVS (Very, Very Slightly Included) moissanite is used, ensuring a flawless, brilliant shine from every angle. Durable Craftsmanship: Chains are crafted from a base of solid 925 sterling silver and finished with thick plating (such as rhodium or gold) to ensure long-lasting wear and an anti-tarnish finish.

Chains are crafted from a base of solid 925 sterling silver and finished with thick plating (such as rhodium or gold) to ensure long-lasting wear and an anti-tarnish finish. Expert Hand-Setting: Stones are micropaved or prong-set by hand, a high-quality technique that secures each stone and prevents them from falling out, which is a common issue with lower-quality “iced-out” jewelry.

Stones are micropaved or prong-set by hand, a high-quality technique that secures each stone and prevents them from falling out, which is a common issue with lower-quality “iced-out” jewelry. Versatile Styles: The collection launches with a variety of widths and finishes, allowing customers to choose a piece that ranges from a subtle accent to a bold centerpiece.

This collection launch aligns with the IcedJewelz mission of “Affordable Luxury. Authentic Style. Global Reach.” By focusing on lab-grown moissanite, the brand continues to champion sustainable, conflict-free alternatives in the luxury market.

The new Cuban Link Chain collection is available for purchase immediately, exclusively on the IcedJewelz website.

About IcedJewelz

IcedJewelz is a leading international online jewelry brand with over 10 years of experience in crafting high-quality, custom “iced-out” jewelry. Specializing in VVS Moissanite chains, Moissanite watches, rings, and pendants, the brand is founded on the principle of eco-luxury without compromise. By combining expert craftsmanship with premium, sustainable materials, IcedJewelz makes luxury style accessible to a global audience.