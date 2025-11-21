Road Angel Slashes Pure Sync Price for Black Friday as Demand for Winter Safety Tech Rises

Road Angel has rolled out one of its standout Black Friday discounts, dropping the price of its Pure Sync smart safety assistant from £199.99 to £99.99 — a £100 saving for a limited period.

Pure Sync remains one of the company’s most advanced and sought-after devices, delivering pinpoint speed accuracy, intelligent camera alerts and instant road-awareness prompts powered by Road Angel’s expertly validated UK database.

Unlike mobile apps that compete for attention, Pure Sync is a dedicated dashboard-mounted tool designed to provide a distraction-free safety experience that supports drivers navigating everything from smart motorways to average-speed routes.

The promotion arrives at the start of winter, a time when shorter daylight hours, busier roads and unpredictable weather make reliable safety information more important than ever.

“Pure Sync is one of the most accurate, reliable and distraction-free pieces of safety tech you can have on your dashboard,” said Gary Digva, director of Road Angel.

“At half price, we’re making it easier for drivers to stay alert, stay legal and stay safe during the toughest months of the year.”

Pure Sync feature highlights include:

Real-time speed-limit detection with intelligent location matching

with intelligent location matching Alerts for all major UK camera types , including mobile vans, average-speed zones, smart motorway cameras and red-light cameras

, including mobile vans, average-speed zones, smart motorway cameras and red-light cameras Over-speed warnings with visual and audio cues

with visual and audio cues Dynamic ‘halo’ light ring that changes colour to reflect your driving and alert status

that changes colour to reflect your driving and alert status Harsh-braking detection to help drivers smooth out risky driving patterns

to help drivers smooth out risky driving patterns High-contrast, glare-resistant display , ideal for low winter sun and night driving

, ideal for low winter sun and night driving Advanced GPS engine for fast, accurate positioning

for fast, accurate positioning Daily database updates , ensuring the most current speed limits and enforcement zones

, ensuring the most current speed limits and enforcement zones Signature Road Angel chimes for intuitive, non-intrusive alerts

for intuitive, non-intrusive alerts Phone-free operation – no app dependency, no drained batteries, no notifications interfering with driving

– no app dependency, no drained batteries, no notifications interfering with driving Future-proofed hardware designed for ongoing software enhancements

The Black Friday discount puts Pure Sync firmly into the “premium tech at entry-level price” category, making it one of the strongest motoring gifts available this Christmas for enthusiasts, commuters, new drivers and gadget-lovers alike.

“Whether you’re upgrading your own kit or buying for the petrolhead in your life, Pure Sync offers serious road awareness for under £100,” Digva added. “It’s an easy win for safer, smarter winter driving.”

Pure Sync is available now at £99.99 while stocks last, exclusively via Road Angel’s Black Friday collection.