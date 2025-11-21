Road Angel Slashes Pure Sync Price for Black Friday as Demand for Winter Safety Tech Rises

Road Angel has rolled out one of its standout Black Friday discounts, dropping the price of its Pure Sync smart safety assistant from £199.99 to £99.99 — a £100 saving for a limited period.
Pure Sync remains one of the company’s most advanced and sought-after devices, delivering pinpoint speed accuracy, intelligent camera alerts and instant road-awareness prompts powered by Road Angel’s expertly validated UK database.
Unlike mobile apps that compete for attention, Pure Sync is a dedicated dashboard-mounted tool designed to provide a distraction-free safety experience that supports drivers navigating everything from smart motorways to average-speed routes.
The promotion arrives at the start of winter, a time when shorter daylight hours, busier roads and unpredictable weather make reliable safety information more important than ever.
“Pure Sync is one of the most accurate, reliable and distraction-free pieces of safety tech you can have on your dashboard,” said Gary Digva, director of Road Angel.
“At half price, we’re making it easier for drivers to stay alert, stay legal and stay safe during the toughest months of the year.”
- Real-time speed-limit detection with intelligent location matching
- Alerts for all major UK camera types, including mobile vans, average-speed zones, smart motorway cameras and red-light cameras
- Over-speed warnings with visual and audio cues
- Dynamic ‘halo’ light ring that changes colour to reflect your driving and alert status
- Harsh-braking detection to help drivers smooth out risky driving patterns
- High-contrast, glare-resistant display, ideal for low winter sun and night driving
- Advanced GPS engine for fast, accurate positioning
- Daily database updates, ensuring the most current speed limits and enforcement zones
- Signature Road Angel chimes for intuitive, non-intrusive alerts
- Phone-free operation – no app dependency, no drained batteries, no notifications interfering with driving
- Future-proofed hardware designed for ongoing software enhancements