Search “High Street” and See Tutors on a Map

TutorExtra now lets users instantly view tutor locations on an interactive map simply by searching for any UK address, whether it’s a full postcode, a street name or a specific local area.

A query typed into the search bar – for example, “Piano in 52, Limesdale Gardens” or “SW1A 1AA Maths tutor” – brings up a tailored list of results, alongside a “Map View” button.

Selecting this option loads an interactive map displaying pins for each tutor, enabling users to zoom in, explore and click directly into individual profiles. With around 1.7 million active postcodes recorded in the ONS Postcode Directory as of August 2025, location-accurate searches are increasingly important for in-person tuition.

The tool accepts a wide range of place names, from large towns such as Dover to smaller villages like Little Budworth, drawing from more than 3,000 registered tutors across the UK. A street-level search, such as Limesdale Gardens, displays clusters of tutors across North London, with online alternatives available where relevant.

This feature is particularly useful for families looking for nearby tuition options, especially in busy urban areas where face-to-face learning remains highly sought after. With no commission fees, TutorExtra continues to attract a wide range of specialists from academic to extracurricular fields.

“Searching by street or postcode and seeing tutors on a map takes the guesswork out of finding help nearby,” said a TutorExtra spokesperson.

Since launching in 2018, TutorExtra has continued to enhance its mapping and search tools to support convenient nationwide access.

About TutorExtra

TutorExtra is a leading UK platform linking students and parents with private tutors, teachers and coaches in over 1,000 subjects. Founded in 2018 and based in Dover, it serves the entire UK with a subscription model that charges no commissions on tutor earnings, prioritising quality matches and affordability.

Media Contact:

Press Office

TutorExtra

Phone: +44 (0)1304 279856