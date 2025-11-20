Hotukdeals chief reveals expert advice for making genuine savings this Black Friday

With Black Friday drawing near, a leading industry figure has offered guidance on how shoppers can get the most value from one of the biggest online retail moments of the year.

Oliver Weeks, CEO of the deal communities division at Atolls, oversees some of the world’s most active bargain-sharing platforms, including Hotukdeals in the UK, mydealz in Germany, and Dealabs in France. These sites allow consumers to discover top offers from across the internet and high street, all submitted and judged by dedicated deal enthusiasts.

“Black Friday can genuinely be a good time to grab some bargains, but you’ve also got to know how to spot a good deal. Not every Black Friday discount is a good one,” Oliver said.

Below, Oliver outlines several strategies to help shoppers identify the genuine savings amongst the noise this season.

Plan your purchases early: “Before any sale starts, identify the products you actually need or want. Creating a specific list helps you stay focused and avoid impulse buys that you might regret later.” Monitor pricing trends: Not every discount reflects real value. “One thing I suggest is setting up keyword alerts on Hotukdeals for the products you’d like to buy and tracking their prices over the next few weeks ahead of Black Friday on November 28th. Use browser extensions or price-tracking websites to see an item’s price history and verify that the discount is genuine.” Look beyond the day itself: “Many retailers now kick off their Black Friday deals and sales events before the day itself; some start already in early November. Therefore, start your research now, get a good idea of the prices of the products you’d like to buy, and regularly check for deals from early November through to early December.” Stay alert to pressure tactics and always compare prices: “Online retailers are experts in using psychology to create a sense of urgency and encourage you to purchase. Tactics like countdown timers or “low in stock” alerts are designed to pressure you into buying quickly without fully considering the purchase.

“Another common technique is price anchoring, where a higher “original” price is shown next to the sale price to make the discount seem more substantial than it is. The best approach is to recognise these tactics, take a moment to think, and compare the offer with other retailers to ensure you’re actually getting a good deal and not just being rushed into a decision.”

Check reviews and community feedback: “A heavy discount on an unknown brand can be tempting. But it’s worth always checking recent user reviews and product ratings to ensure the quality matches the price. If you find a deal on Hotukdeals, you’ll also often find wisdom in the comments users leave on deals.”

With so many deals appearing at once, it can be difficult for shoppers to know what’s worthwhile. Oliver believes community-driven platforms help simplify the process.

He added: “Through Hotukdeals, we collate up-to-date information, links, and insider tips so consumers can make an informed choice about where to put their money. The Hotukdeals community has been sharing the best deals on Black Friday and, indeed, throughout the rest of the year for more than two decades now, and in that time, we’ve grown to tens of millions of monthly users.

“We’ve seen a clear shift where shoppers are now more informed than ever, actively seeking validation from the community before purchasing. I am proud of the work we do to get through the noise and help people shop with transparency and trust.”