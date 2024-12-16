hristmas Gift Guide 2024: Perfect Presents for Babies, Toddlers, Mums and Families

Explore First Time Mums UK‘s carefully curated Christmas Gift Guide 2024, filled with thoughtful ideas to delight every family member and create cherished memories this festive season.

Gifts For Babies & Toddlers



This Christmas, we’ve handpicked a selection of delightful presents that will bring smiles and spark joy.

Price: £39.99

Available in a variety of modern colours, this set includes everything needed for your baby’s mealtimes: a suction plate, suction bowl, deep scoop suction bowl, adjustable silicone bib, silicone mat, silicone spoons and forks, and even a wooden spoon and fork. Plus, it includes a versatile 2-in-1 snack and weaning cup for hydration on the go.

Luxury Gift Set by Baby Bare Bubbles – FTM15 for 15% OFF



Price: £64.75

This set combines natural, effective ingredients to care for young sensitive skin, leaving it soft, fresh, and glowing. The luxurious formula not only soothes and protects but also ensures a fun and bubbly bath time.

Price: £24.95

Featuring the delightful Ping the Panda design and Mama Bamboo’s classic prints , these baby essentials combine comfort, practicality, and style. Made from 95% bamboo viscose and 5% spandex, they are super-soft, breathable, and temperature-regulating, ensuring your baby stays cosy and comfortable throughout the day and night.

Milk Puffmuff by Binibamba – FIRSTTIME10 for 10% OFF



Price: £209

Made from the finest merino sheepskin, this footmuff is both hypoallergenic and incredibly soft. Its innovative design features a wind and water-resistant outer, ensuring maximum protection against the elements. Perfect for babies who can sit upright up to age 4, this puffmuff is designed to fit most buggies with ease.

Price: £65.00

Featuring a four-stage air purification system, this award-winning purifier removes up to 99.975% of harmful particles, allergens, and pollutants. Its low-noise operation and cute customizable characters make it a perfect fit for any child’s room, while its night light adds an extra touch of comfort.

Price: From £45

Crafted from 80% wool and 20% cotton, the pixie-style hat keeps your little one warm during chilly autumn and winter walks. Lined with cosy cotton fleece for comfort, this playful, pointy hat sparks imagination while being moisture-resistant and naturally antibacterial.

Price: From £27.99/month

Every month, Liledu delivers 4-8 toys tailored to your child’s developmental stage, from birth to 24 months. Rooted in Montessori principles, each toy helps foster gross and fine motor skills, emotional development, and cognitive abilities. Once the month is over, return the old kit and receive new toys, keeping playtime fresh and exciting while reducing waste.

Price: £40

Whether it’s for family vacations, sleepovers, or weekend adventures, these suitcases are designed to make travelling easier and more exciting for both children and parents. The collection features vibrant colours and playful designs that ignite imagination and inspire a sense of adventure.

Price: From £15

These lightweight, easy-to-manoeuvre cases are designed to capture your little one’s imagination while being functional and practical. Whether for a family vacation, weekend sleepover, or school trip, these suitcases are built to endure the excitement of young explorers.

Price: Varies (Customisable Options)

With the ability to print directly onto minifigure parts, including legs and heads, Minifigs.me offers unparalleled customisation . Now featuring custom heads with different skin tones and 3D-printed parts not available in LEGO’s official range, the company aims to ensure that everyone can create a minifigure that truly represents them.

Price: £10.95

These colourful charts (measuring 130cm tall x 18cm wide) track your child’s growth from a tiny 60cm up to a towering 170cm! Mark their progress and celebrate each exciting milestone with a personalized touch.

Price: Varies

Bloom Baby Classes offer a range of activities that follow the Early Years Foundation Stages of Learning. Each class is carefully crafted to strengthen the bond between caregiver and baby, utilizing original music and bespoke-designed props to make learning engaging and fun. With a focus on natural development, these classes support infants from birth to 14 months in a friendly, hygienic setting.

Gifts For Mums



This holiday season, why not treat the incredible mums in your life to something truly special? Our collection of gifts for mums is all about combining comfort, luxury, and thoughtfulness.

Price: £75

Crafted from a blend of pure silk and organic Pima cotton, this full-cup bra provides exceptional coverage and support. The silk-lined cups allow your skin to breathe, wick away moisture, and offer all-day comfort. The front closure makes it easy to wear, while the flattering neckline and embroidered details add a touch of elegance. This underwired, padding-free bra ensures support without sacrificing softness, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin or conditions like eczema or dermatitis.

Price: From £29

The award-winning Pregnancy Support and Feeding Pillow is renowned for its patented design and has provided relief and comfort to hundreds of thousands of women worldwide.

Cicamed Hair Loss Treatment Kit – Firsttimemum15 for 15% OFF



Price: £28.00

Enriched with a peptide-vitamin complex, this kit helps prevent hair loss while being gentle on both hair and scalp. Ideal for those experiencing hair loss due to hormonal changes or other factors, this kit is safe for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Price: £85

Perfect for celebrating a new mum, welcoming someone into the mum club, or simply showing appreciation, this set is designed to pamper and delight. Packaged in a beautiful magnetic gift box with a cheeky slogan, it’s a treat that every mama will love.

Our range of self-catering holiday homes offers a blend of luxury and comfort in the stunning 42 square miles of natural beauty, featuring over 180 freshwater lakes and charming Cotswold villages . Whether you’re looking for a short break or a longer stay, our properties provide ample space and flexibility to accommodate families of all sizes.

Weekend Breaks or Longer Stays: Choose from a variety of options to suit your schedule.

Choose from a variety of options to suit your schedule. Flexible Accommodation: Sleeps 2 to 10 people.

Sleeps 2 to 10 people. Pet-Friendly Properties: Bring your furry friends along.

Bring your furry friends along. Extensive Range of Activities: Enjoy water sports, hiking, cycling, and more.

Explore the natural beauty and leisure activities right at your doorstep, from water sports and hiking to simply relaxing on your private sun deck.

Cicamed Scar Treatment – Firsttimemum15 for 15% OFF



Price: £18.00

Shop here: Cicamed Scar Treatment Whether from surgery, injuries, burns, or acne, this treatment aims to soften, flatten, and diminish prominent scars.

Key Features:

Formulated with Silicones, Vitamin E, and Silica: These ingredients work together to reduce scar prominence.

These ingredients work together to reduce scar prominence. Quick-Drying Formula: Forms a protective barrier on the skin, allowing for easy application on various areas.

Forms a protective barrier on the skin, allowing for easy application on various areas. Proven Effectiveness: Silicone has been used in scar treatment since the early 1980s with positive results.

The Birth Partner Project is a registered charity providing trained volunteer birth partners to support sanctuary-seeking Mamas who would otherwise face pregnancy, childbirth and early motherhood alone.

