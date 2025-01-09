ForTest Transforms Manufacturing Quality Control with Innovative Leak Test Manager Software

ForTest, a leader in industrial testing equipment and leak detection systems, has unveiled its cutting-edge software solution, “Leak Test Manager“, designed to transform the way manufacturers oversee and optimise their leak testing operations.

The advanced software allows manufacturers to centrally manage their entire fleet of leak testers and testing devices via USB, Ethernet, or Serial connections. This capability delivers real-time monitoring alongside enhanced data traceability.

“In today’s manufacturing environment, efficient quality control and data traceability are not just optional features – they’re essential requirements,” said Fabrizio Benatti, software engineer and head of the Information Technology Department at ForTest. He is also one of the key developers of the software project.

“Our Leak Test Manager software addresses these critical needs by providing manufacturers with comprehensive control and monitoring capabilities.”

The software introduces a significant leap forward in leak testing management, enabling manufacturers to:

Monitor multiple leak testers and testing equipment in real-time from a unified interface

View pressure and decay graphs during active testing

Remotely configure testing parameters

Automate test result documentation with direct export to MsSQL, Excel, or CSV formats

Integrate with 1D/2D barcode readers for product tracking

Maintain detailed testing histories with precise measured values

Fabrizio Benatti further commented: “The implementation of Leak Test Manager has already shown significant impact across various industries. Manufacturers in automotive, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors are reporting improved efficiency in their quality control processes and enhanced compliance with traceability requirements.”

The software is especially beneficial for industries facing stringent regulatory demands or those pursuing Industry 4.0 integration.

Its automatic data export and robust tracking capabilities ensure manufacturers can maintain comprehensive records of testing procedures and results, aiding both quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

The rise of Industry 4.0, alongside the growing interconnectivity of manufacturing systems through technologies like robotics, AI, and IoT, has made traceability an indispensable aspect of modern production.

With the digitisation of manufacturing processes, the need for advanced data tracing has become paramount. The vast amount of data generated requires centralised databases that can complement traditional product labelling by storing information in a single, easily accessible location throughout the production cycle.

The adoption of standard industrial protocols such as Profinet, Modbus, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, and the newer OPC UA has further simplified device interconnectivity in the manufacturing industry. These widely adopted standards are straightforward to implement and operate, facilitating seamless integration.