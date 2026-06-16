LTi Metaltech Named UK Manufacturing Partner of the Year

ABINGDON, UK. June 16th, 2026 – Manufacturing Solutions Show Awards, recognising a landmark period of growth, investment and strategic contract success for the Oxfordshire-based engineering specialist. LTi Metaltech has been named UK Manufacturing Partner of the Year at theManufacturing Solutions Show Awards, recognising a landmark period of growth, investment and strategic contract success for the Oxfordshire-based engineering specialist.

The award follows a year of significant achievement for the business, including securing a contract worth more than £45 million with Sellafield Ltd and continued investment in advanced manufacturing capability to support the delivery of safety-critical products for highly regulated industries. LTi was recognised for its contribution to UK manufacturing through strategic growth, technological advancement, long-term programme delivery and its commitment to strengthening the future resilience of British industry.

Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Metaltech, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. It reflects the expertise, dedication and professionalism of our team, whose commitment to quality and delivery has helped establish LTi as a trusted manufacturing partner.

“This recognition follows a year of significant progress for the business and reflects the trust our customers place in us to deliver complex engineering solutions where quality, reliability and compliance are critical.

“At LTi, we remain focused on our ethos of Making Stuff That Matters – engineering the components that support critical infrastructure, protect lives and power the future.”

