Perpetuus Launches Revolutionary Graphene Masterbatch for Tyre Industry

Perpetuus Advanced Materials has unveiled its first proprietary nano-engineered graphene-enhanced masterbatch compounds, designed initially for commercial, passenger, and industrial tyre manufacturing. Plans are already in place to expand the range to include masterbatches suitable for hoses, seals, gaskets, conveyor belts, and V-belts.

Using its proprietary environmentally friendly plasma treatment process, Perpetuus integrates its advanced graphenes into the masterbatch. This breakthrough material is now available in industrial quantities, enabling tyre manufacturers to adopt it into their production processes with ease.

The company’s unique dry plasma graphene manufacturing process avoids traditional wet acid, solvent, or surfactant treatments, eliminating energy-intensive drying steps and toxic waste disposal. This sustainable production method aligns with Perpetuus’s commitment to environmentally responsible industrial practices.

Perpetuus’s graphene masterbatch combines its plasma-treated, surface-engineered graphenes with natural rubber, carbon black, and functional fillers. This creates an advanced material for tyre production and other rubber-based applications.

When incorporated into tyre tread formulations, this masterbatch offers significant benefits, including a reduction of up to 40% in tyre tread wear, enhanced handling, and improved braking performance, especially in wet conditions. Furthermore, it reduces PM2.5 tyre wear particles, mitigating air pollution caused by road abrasion.

John Buckland, CEO of Perpetuus Advanced Materials, remarked: “In the 20 years since graphene was discovered, almost every use for the material has been developed in laboratories around the world, however the lack of affordable high quality graphenes has prevented known commercial applications coming to market. Our plasma treated surface engineered graphenes solve this problem which are now available in commercial quantities to all sectors of industry.”

This development supports environmental initiatives such as the UK’s Clean Air Act 2022 and the EU Clean Air Policy. Additionally, the reduction of harmful tyre-derived particulates in road runoff can improve water quality and benefit aquatic ecosystems.

The masterbatch comprises over 90% of the core ‘dry mix’ ingredients used in tyre manufacturing and is supplied in pre-mixed 25 kg blocks. This innovation removes the need for potentially harmful additives such as plasticisers, process oils, compatibilisers, and resins. By reducing airborne contaminants in production facilities, it also improves occupational safety and factory air quality.

Looking forward, Perpetuus will introduce its GRAPHENE C6 range of motorcycle and PCT tyres in 2026. Additional formulations, such as Styrene Butadiene Rubber, will also be launched to support passenger car tyre production. The flexibility of the production process ensures that these innovations can extend to numerous elastomer-based industries.

Visit PerpetuusAM.com to learn more about Perpetuus Advanced Materials and its Sustainable Graphene Natural Rubber Masterbatch.