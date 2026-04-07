Wrightform to Highlight Industrial Metal Levelling Capabilities at UK Metals Expo 2026

Wrightform is set to exhibit at UK Metals Expo 2026 at Stand F86, where it will demonstrate the critical role of flat, stress-free metal in today’s manufacturing and fabrication environments.

As a specialist subcontractor in metal engineering, Wrightform provides support to manufacturers, fabricators, architects and OEMs across the UK through a comprehensive suite of fabrication and engineering services. At this year’s exhibition, however, the company will place particular emphasis on its large-scale industrial metal levelling and de-stressing solutions — a capability that remains uncommon within the domestic market.

Processes such as laser cutting, rolling and forming can introduce internal stresses into metal, which may result in distortion, inconsistent shaping, weakened weld integrity and complications during later stages of production. Wrightform’s levelling process is designed to eliminate these stresses, restoring flatness and ensuring the material remains dimensionally stable throughout bending, machining, welding and final installation.

With one of the only large-format industrial flattening machines in the UK, Wrightform is uniquely positioned to support industries where precision and consistency are critical. This includes applications such as laser cut components, architectural panels, façade systems, perforated materials and structural parts.

Alongside its levelling expertise, Wrightform offers a complete subcontract manufacturing solution, including:

CNC laser cutting

Precision folding and bending

Deburring and edge finishing

Rumble finishing

Large-format sheet processing

This integrated approach enables customers to source stress-free, production-ready components from a single, reliable partner. Visitors to Stand F86 will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Wrightform team about how removing internal stress from metal can improve product quality, reduce rework and increase efficiency across manufacturing processes.

UK Metals Expo brings together the full metals supply chain, from primary production through to fabrication and engineering services. The event also runs alongside Advanced Engineering and LAB Innovations, creating additional opportunities for visitors interested in manufacturing technologies, subcontract services and engineering solutions. Wrightform welcomes both visitors and fellow exhibitors to the stand to discuss current challenges, explore new applications and discover how industrial metal levelling can support better outcomes across the supply chain.