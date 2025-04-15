Parkside Tiles Partners with Imaginaire to Launch Bespoke Shopify Ecommerce Platform

Imaginaire, a leading ecommerce agency known for its inventive digital solutions, has joined forces with Parkside Tiles—part of the Toppstiles Group—to deliver a purpose-built Shopify store. Parkside Tiles, a well-respected provider of premium tile collections for residential and commercial settings, caters to a wide customer base, including interior designers, tradespeople, and homeowners. This partnership aims to elevate Parkside Tiles’ online presence with a new, user-centric platform that will showcase its latest promotions and wide product offering.

Enhancing Digital Retail for Modern Consumers

This collaboration comes as ecommerce continues to redefine the retail landscape, with consumers increasingly expecting seamless digital experiences. In today’s market, the customer journey often begins online, making it essential for brands to create platforms that are both intuitive and engaging. The upcoming Shopify store will be designed to meet these expectations, providing users with a smoother path from discovery to purchase.

For retailers, a strong online presence is vital. It extends reach to customers who prefer the convenience of shopping online or don’t have access to a physical showroom. Imaginaire and Parkside Tiles are aligning with this industry trend by prioritising a digital strategy that not only enhances customer experience but supports ongoing business growth.

A visually impactful, well-organised website can dramatically improve customer conversion rates. The new Shopify site will be fully optimised for both desktop and mobile, ensuring it performs efficiently while providing an enjoyable shopping journey. Parkside Tiles opted for Shopify due to its reputation for ease of use, strong backend functionality, and scalability. The platform will allow the team to manage products, inventory, and sales more efficiently.

“Ecommerce and retail is all about experience, and our mission is to create a website which truly reflects Parkside’s quality and standards,” said Seb Dean, Managing Director at Imaginaire. “We are thrilled to have their team on board and are excited to not only enhance their digital online footprint but also offer their customers a shopping experience filled with convenience and efficiency.”

The new website is slated for release later this year, with the design stage currently in progress. Both companies are collaborating closely to ensure the final product reflects Parkside Tiles’ values and serves its customers effectively. The project also involves site performance enhancements to ensure long-term scalability and security as Parkside Tiles continues to expand its digital footprint.