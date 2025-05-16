Proven SEO Expertise Now Available to UK Businesses Through New Somerset-Based Service

A new SEO service has launched in Somerset, giving UK businesses the opportunity to benefit from the proven strategies that built multiple multi-million pound ecommerce brands from the ground up.

SEOJet.co.uk is led by a team with nearly two decades of hands-on experience in scaling online businesses using organic search. Every SEO method they now offer to clients has already been tried and tested through their own ventures — including one ecommerce site that exceeded £3 million in annual revenue.

“Our SEO approach wasn’t built in a meeting room – it was built through years of growing our own online shops,” said the team at SEOJet. “The same method works on any site, but only if you stick with it. SEO isn’t a quick fix – it’s a structured process that delivers long-term results.”

Unlike quick-win services, SEOJet provides structured 12-month SEO campaigns that address both on-page and off-page elements. These projects include comprehensive support with content architecture, keyword targeting, technical SEO, backlink building, and domain authority improvements — all designed to help websites achieve sustainable visibility in search engines.

Clients benefit from a collaborative, step-by-step approach, with full transparency and clear reporting throughout the process. Results include:

Thousands of keywords reaching high rankings

Consistent increases in organic traffic

Reduced reliance on paid advertising

A stronger position against larger competitors

Beyond ecommerce, the team has also worked with bricks-and-mortar businesses to boost their local SEO — improving online visibility and driving more customers through the door via Google search.