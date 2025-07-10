Studio 36 Digital Strengthens SEO Offering with AI and GEO Adoption

Studio 36 Digital, a trusted UK SEO agency working with small and medium-sized businesses, is embracing the future of search by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and rolling out Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) across its range of services.

In response to major industry changes brought about by large language models (LLMs) and tools like Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), the agency has spent the past year revamping its internal systems, digital workflows, and strategic content delivery. The move positions clients to adapt to current search trends and benefit from the longer-term shift in SEO standards.

“AI is not a distant disruption; it’s here and reshaping how people discover information online,” said Andrew Witts, Director and Founder of Studio 36 Digital. “We’ve made it our priority over the last year to align our strategies with how search is changing, and to make sure our clients stay ahead of that curve.”

The agency has proactively invested in advanced AI tools to support keyword intent mapping, technical site audits, predictive performance modelling, and competitor intelligence. Alongside these technologies, Studio 36 Digital has embedded GEO methodologies into all new campaigns, placing emphasis on structured, topical authority and machine-readable content designed for LLM interpretation.

Importantly, the agency maintains that human oversight remains central to the success of these strategies. While AI enhances the speed and precision of certain workflows, decisions around content structure, optimisation, and search intent are all reviewed and guided by experienced professionals. This ensures SEO campaigns remain aligned with evolving search algorithms while maintaining contextual accuracy and relevance for real users.

“Generative Engine Optimisation isn’t a bolt-on service for us,” Witts continued. “It’s a core part of how we now deliver search marketing. Whether we’re helping a local tradesperson or a national e-commerce brand, our goal is to create content that can be understood and trusted by both human users and generative AI systems. But ultimately, it’s human strategy that gives the work meaning and results.”