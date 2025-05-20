The SEO Corner Unveils Free Tool to Help Site Owners Visualise Internal Links

Innovative Analysis Tool Offers Deep Insight into Website Structure and Topical Authority

The SEO Corner, a digital platform dedicated to making SEO more accessible, has launched a new tool aimed at helping webmasters, digital marketers, and SEO professionals improve their internal linking strategies.

While many SEO tools focus heavily on backlinks or keyword tracking, this release offers a fresh perspective by turning attention to internal linking—an essential yet often overlooked component of SEO success.

With this tool, users can instantly crawl their websites, generate interactive visual maps of internal links, and identify issues such as orphaned pages, underlinked content, and inefficient navigation structures.

Unlike tools that only assess sitemap data or shallow structural elements, The SEO Corner’s system captures all internal links, including those placed within the main body of a page. This allows for a much more accurate view of a website’s internal architecture.

“Internal linking is one of the most overlooked but powerful aspects of SEO,” said Hubert Bieluczyk, founder of The SEO Corner. “We wanted to give people a simple, visual way to understand how their pages are connected and where they’re falling short without having to pay for expensive tool subscriptions. We feel that the provision of free, useful SEO tools and content is particularly important when it comes to helping new and small website owners in their journey, as they may not have huge funds to splurge on SEO.”

Key Features Include:

Immediate visual mapping of a website’s internal links

Filters to exclude navigational links and third-party domains

Detection of underlinked or orphaned content

URL-level filters and CSV export options for advanced auditing

The tool is built for content teams, SEO specialists, and website owners seeking to enhance crawlability, optimise internal link flows, and strengthen content clustering. It can also offer competitive insight by examining how rival websites connect their pages.

The Internal Link Analysis Tool is completely free and available now at:

theseocorner.com/internal-link-analysis-tool

No registration is needed, and all features are fully unlocked without any paid tiers.