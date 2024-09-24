Platform81 Expands into Wiltshire with New Office in Trowbridge

Platform81, a leading digital marketing and web development agency, has announced the opening of its newest office in Trowbridge, Wiltshire. This expansion will bring the company’s expertise to businesses in the local area, offering customised services designed to boost their online presence and help them achieve their marketing objectives.

The new Trowbridge office will provide the full suite of Platform81’s offerings, which include website design and development, paid search (PPC), social media marketing, branding, graphic design, and search engine optimisation (SEO). With a focus on client satisfaction, the agency works with businesses from the initial web development phase through to sustained growth via strategic digital marketing efforts.

Platform81 is keen to become a trusted partner for Wiltshire businesses looking to improve their digital presence. Whether the goal is to increase brand awareness, drive more traffic to websites, or improve online sales, the agency provides bespoke strategies for each client, delivering effective results for businesses ranging from start-ups to established enterprises.

“We’re thrilled to open our new office in Trowbridge and begin working with local businesses to help them achieve their digital marketing goals,” said Gary Mawhinney, spokesperson for Platform81. “Wiltshire is a dynamic and growing area, and we see a great opportunity to help businesses here succeed online.”

The launch of Platform81 in Trowbridge offers local businesses the chance to access high-quality digital services without needing to look to major cities like Bristol or London for support.

“Our mission is to ensure that Wiltshire businesses have the tools and guidance necessary to compete in today’s digital marketplace,” added Mawhinney. “By offering a comprehensive range of services, from website development to targeted marketing campaigns, we aim to help our clients stand out in their industry.”

With a proven track record of success across a variety of industries, from retail to beauty and health, Platform81’s arrival in Wiltshire is set to deliver the same exceptional results. Having worked with brands such as Harrisons Direct, Sienna X, and Gymfinity Kids, the agency has a history of enhancing digital presence and driving measurable growth. The Trowbridge office is ideally positioned to offer the same high level of service to businesses in the area.

Platform81 is eager to build strong relationships with local businesses in Wiltshire and provide the strategic guidance they need to grow their brands and reach wider audiences online.

To learn more about how Platform81 can assist with digital transformation, businesses are invited to contact Daryl at 01225 231 014 to arrange a consultation.