Swagable Teams Up with Prezzee to Revolutionise Event Gifting

Swagable, the pioneers of virtual swag bags, have announced an exciting partnership with Prezzee, the leading eGift card platform. Unveiled ahead of the B2B Marketing Expo at ExCeL London on 27th November, this collaboration introduces a sustainable, personalised approach to event gifting, reducing reliance on physical merchandise.

Swagable’s virtual swag bags provide event organisers with an eco-friendly alternative to traditional giveaways, offering a platform to share discounts, offers, and downloadable content seamlessly. Attendees receive their swag bags via email or event platforms, eliminating waste and enhancing the gifting experience.

The partnership with Prezzee elevates Swagable’s offerings by integrating eGift cards redeemable at hundreds of retailers. This allows organisers to offer meaningful, customisable gifts, including bespoke cards tailored to specific themes such as “coffee or lunch cards.” Personalised messages accompanying the cards help organisers strengthen attendee connections while keeping their brand top of mind.

“We’ve redefined SWAG (that’s ‘Something We All Get’) to mean gifts that people actually want, without the leftover tote bags and plastic clutter,” said Catherine Grinyer, Founder of Swagable. “A few years ago, while hosting a virtual conference, we realised there was no accessible digital solution for swag bags, so we partnered with tech experts to create one. With our virtual swag bags and the new Prezzee integration, we’re delivering personalised, useful gifts that attendees can redeem whenever and wherever they choose. We’ve also collaborated with digital accessibility experts to ensure Swagable is inclusive and benefits everyone.”

Since launching in February, Swagable has gained recognition for its sustainable approach to event giveaways, while also providing valuable insights such as click-through and conversion rates. Event hosts can track engagement and include a variety of digital content, from speaker presentations and discount codes to playlists and Prezzee eGift cards, all accessible via a simple link. Attendees enjoy a hassle-free experience and practical, memorable gifts.

“This integration solves the common challenge for event hosts: ‘What are we going to gift our attendees?'”, said Davide Stec, Business Development Director at Prezzee. “Instead of typical giveaways like branded water bottles, stress balls, or tote bags that often end up in the bin, our eGift cards offer attendees the flexibility to choose something they truly value, whether it’s a coffee or a shopping spree. Plus, the ability to include a personalised message lets organisers reconnect post-event, reinforce their message, and win mindshare.”

Why Event Organisers Love Swagable

● Eco-Friendly: No waste, shipping, or storage associated with traditional goodie bags.

● Measurable Results: Track engagement with clear marketing insights, including click-through and conversion rates.

● Enhanced Attendee Experience: Attendees can redeem their gifts easily from their inbox, making it simple and hassle-free.

Swagable will be at the B2B Marketing Expo at ExCeL London on 27th and 28th November, where attendees can learn about its new Prezzee integration. Visit Swagable’s booth B2B-D12 to discover the platform’s benefits and book a personalised demo.