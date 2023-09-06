PRNEWS.IO to Showcase Innovative Content Marketplace at Europe’s Premier Search Marketing Conference, brightonSEO

Brighton, UK, is set to host the 28th edition of brightonSEO, one of the world’s largest search marketing events, from September 14th to 15th, 2023. This two-day conference will feature extensive networking opportunities, training workshops, and social events covering a wide spectrum of topics, ranging from content strategy and user experience to advanced technical SEO and AI content.

Among the exhibitors at brightonSEO is PRNEWS.IO, a sponsored content platform, which will present its on-demand service content marketplace. Founded in Estonia in 2018, PRNEWS.IO has emerged as a leader in its field, having paid out 1.7 million Euros to media outlets in 2022 for brand-related content.

Alexander Storozhuk, a member of the Forbes Business Council and founder of PRNEWS.IO, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We’re thrilled to be exhibiting at brightonSEO and showcasing our platform alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. This conference provides an excellent opportunity for us to not only connect with marketers and businesses from around the world but also to highlight our innovative and thriving startup scene. By showcasing our cutting-edge technologies, we hope to demonstrate the valuable contributions we are making to the global marketing and PR landscape.”

PRNEWS.IO will be in distinguished company at brightonSEO, exhibiting alongside renowned brands in the content marketing sphere such as Ahrefs, Mailchimp, Wix Studio, Lumar, BuzzStream, Acolad, RocketLinks, Pitchbox, Voxel, and others.

“In an industry that moves so quickly, we love bringing people together to develop their skills and update their knowledge. We really appreciate companies like PRNEWS.IO sharing their ideas and expertise with brightonSEO attendees” says Kelvin Newman, Founder of brightonSEO.

Since its inception in 2010, brightonSEO has held 27 successful editions, drawing over 6,000 attendees from 100+ countries to each event. The conference occurs biannually and gathers some of the most prominent SEO speakers, as well as marketers, businesses, agencies, and industry experts from across the globe.

In a momentous development, following the 28th edition in Brighton, brightonSEO will expand its horizons and host its inaugural event outside the UK. The conference is scheduled to take place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, USA, on November 9th and 10th, 2023. Stay tuned for updates!

For more information on brightonSEO, visit https://brightonseo.com/.

Unleash Your Global Media Exposure

During the conference, PRNEWS.IO will present its global content marketing platform, emphasising what sets it apart from other PR platforms: the on-demand service content marketplace. This marketplace allows businesses to directly purchase slots for their native-format articles on over 100,000 reputable news websites across 198 countries, with no hiring process and no long-term commitment.

Established in Estonia in 2018 by Ukrainian founders, PRNEWS.IO operates on a service-as-a-product (SaaP) model, utilising big data to enable predictable brand communications through media stories. Additionally, the company serves as a provider for the Estonian government-issued digital identity and status program called e-Residency.

PRNEWS.IO was honored with a win in the Marketing and PR category at the previous edition of the Go Global Awards, presented by the International Trade Council.