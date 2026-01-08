VouchReach Launches as New Customer Re-Engagement Tool for UK Retailers

Steppr has announced the launch of VouchReach, a new service designed to help UK businesses generate additional revenue by re-engaging existing customers with targeted voucher incentives. Available from January 2026, VouchReach requires no ongoing technical maintenance once initial setup is complete.

Designed as a re-engagement voucher system, VouchReach enables retailers to send time-limited voucher offers directly to customers they already know. The service combines three elements that businesses often manage and pay for separately:

Email and subscriber platform

Promotion and offer management

Checkout integration within the voucher flow

Rather than asking retailers to manage multiple platforms, VouchReach provides a straightforward process for launching campaigns. Businesses create an offer, distribute it via email and issue vouchers only when recipients actively claim them. This model is intended to help smaller retailers run effective promotions without unnecessary complexity or cost.

After onboarding, businesses define the details of each campaign while Steppr handles execution from start to finish. This includes email design and delivery, claim page management, automated expiry controls, voucher issuance at the point of claim and redemption tracking.

Because vouchers are only generated when claimed, businesses avoid holding unused voucher liability. Customers who claim an offer receive a voucher that can be applied automatically at checkout, similar to how digital gift cards are redeemed.

Campaigns are structured to be time-limited, with expiry managed automatically by Steppr. This encourages faster customer action, supports short promotional windows and reduces the ongoing administrative workload for retailers.

Redemption reporting is built into the service, allowing businesses to track how claimed vouchers perform at checkout. Monitoring is handled entirely within Steppr’s voucher flow, eliminating the need for separate analytics systems.

Stephen Jeffrey, Co-Founder of Steppr, said:

“We built VouchReach for independent businesses so they can market like bigger retailers, and just as easily. It’s an effective, low-cost way to re-engage customers and drive revenue.”

VouchReach sits alongside Steppr’s core offering, which includes a voucher platform with 0% commission on standard sales, instant payouts, gifting and loyalty tools, fast human support and free promotion through Steppr’s marketing engine. The introduction of VouchReach extends these capabilities by adding email-driven customer reactivation.

