Coauthor by Hindsight begins Medical Device Cybersecurity webinar series

Coauthor by Hindsight, a compliance software tool designed for medical device developers, has launched a lunchtime webinar series focusing on medical device cybersecurity.

The webinars are aimed at guiding manufacturers, regulatory professionals, and developers through the latest cybersecurity standards, such as those issued by the FDA, MDR, and IEC 81001-5.

The first session, scheduled for Thursday, 13th February 2025, will address critical regulatory updates and how to incorporate cybersecurity into QMS. Key topics include:

· Current regulatory expectations and their influence on cybersecurity practices.

· Cybersecurity’s vital role in patient safety and compliance.

· Debunking myths that may delay regulatory approval.

· Real-world updates to SOPs to align cybersecurity with QMS.

This 30-minute webinar is highly valuable for professionals who aim to achieve compliance while maintaining streamlined development operations. The session will feature expert insights from regulatory and software development specialists and include a live Q&A for tailored support. The event will be presented by Alan Parkinson, CEO of Hindsight Software, and Dr Heather Carre-Skinner, a renowned Regulatory & Quality Compliance expert for Medical Devices and SaMD.

Future sessions in the series will explore:

· Threat Modelling – Identifying and addressing cybersecurity threats.

· Software Supply Chain & SBOMs – Tackling vulnerabilities and compliance issues.

· Security Testing – Insights into penetration testing and secure code review.

Secure your place!

Attendance is free but spaces are limited. Sign up here: https://www.coauthor.app/webinars