DCI Dental Center International: Pioneering Dental Excellence in Antalya, Turkey

As international dental tourism continues to grow, DCI Dental Center International is proud to lead the way in high-quality oral healthcare in Turkey. Located in the coastal gem of Antalya, the clinic has earned global recognition for its expertise in cosmetic and restorative dentistry — including crowns, veneers, and top-tier dental implants.
Antalya: Where Health Meets Hospitality
Renowned for its turquoise coastlines, rich cultural heritage, and cutting-edge healthcare facilities, Antalya has become a top destination for patients seeking superior dental care abroad. Travellers from the UK, Germany, Russia, and the Middle East increasingly turn to this Mediterranean city for dental treatments that combine outstanding results with affordability.
DCI Dental Center International has emerged as a leading Antalya dental clinic, offering advanced technologies and a patient-first approach that sets new standards in dental tourism.
DCI Dental goes beyond dentistry—it delivers complete smile journeys. The clinic is renowned for:
- Multilingual, Certified Team: Dentists and coordinators fluent in English, German, Russian, and Arabic ensure patients feel understood and comfortable.
- Advanced Clinical Infrastructure: Our 2,000-square-meter facility includes a sterile operating room, sedation units, VIP lounges, and the latest digital diagnostic tools.
- Premium Materials: DCI uses global brands like Straumann, Nobel Biocare, and Ivoclar to ensure top-tier results.
- All-on-4 and All-on-6 systems
- Single and multiple tooth implants
- Immediate (same-day) implants
- Hollywood Smile Makeovers with laminate veneers or E-max crowns
- Digital Smile Design (DSD) previews
- Laser Teeth Whitening
- Gum Reshaping and Periodontal Therapy
- VIP airport transfers
- 4- and 5-star hotel accommodations
- 24/7 multilingual personal coordinators
- Post-treatment follow-up and free adjustment sessions