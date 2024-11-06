Dr. Hande Ulusal on the Rising Popularity of Non-Surgical Nose Jobs

Dr. Hande Ulusal, a well-known dermatologist, discusses the growing demand for non-surgical rhinoplasty, also known as the non-surgical nose job, which offers patients natural-looking results with minimal downtime.

Over the past few years, there has been a surge in demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments, as more people seek natural, youthful results without the need for invasive surgery. Dr. Hande Ulusal, an expert in dermatology and non-surgical aesthetics, highlights the effectiveness of treatments such as lip fillers, pigmentation correction, and laser skin rejuvenation.

This trend reflects a broader societal shift towards quick, effective treatments that provide immediate results with minimal recovery time. Research published by the PMFA Journal shows that non-surgical facial rejuvenation has expanded rapidly over the last 20–30 years, meeting the needs of patients looking for fast, effective enhancements. The UK non-surgical aesthetics market is currently valued at approximately £3.6 billion per year.

The Popularity of Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty

Non-surgical rhinoplasty, also referred to as the non-surgical nose job, is one of the fastest-growing procedures in non-surgical aesthetics. This treatment offers patients a quick and effective way to reshape their nose without surgery, particularly for nasal bridge corrections or tip lifts. It provides minimal recovery time and is much more affordable than traditional rhinoplasty. Lip fillers are also highly sought after, especially among younger patients seeking naturally fuller lips with the added benefit of hydration from hyaluronic acid.

Laser skin rejuvenation is another treatment seeing increased demand, helping to stimulate collagen production, tighten skin, and reduce wrinkles. Advances in laser technology have made it possible to deliver more personalised treatments, addressing signs of ageing while promoting skin renewal. For pigmentation issues, treatments such as lasers and chemical peels offer effective solutions for sun damage and age-related concerns, delivering long-lasting results.

Choosing Qualified Practitioners for Non-Surgical Nose Jobs

Dr. Hande Ulusal stresses the importance of selecting qualified professionals to ensure both safety and successful outcomes for these procedures. “While treatments like non-surgical rhinoplasty do not involve invasive procedures, they should only be performed by qualified professionals. Proper training and experience are essential to achieving the best results and avoiding health risks in non-surgical nose jobs,” she advises.

Non-surgical rejuvenation offers patients an accessible and effective way to achieve youthful, natural results without the need for surgery.