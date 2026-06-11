Keyworth Practice launches in the South West offering solution-focused Hypnotherapy

BRISTOL, UK. June 11th, 2026 – A new hypnotherapy practice has launched in Bristol and Axminster aiming to give more people access to the life-changing benefits of hypnotherapy.

Launched by Lisa Marchant-Keyworth, a Clinical Hypnotherapist with a Diploma in Solution Focused Hypnotherapy, the Keyworth Practice offers solution-focused hypnotherapy that combines the latest understanding from neuroscience with proven therapeutic techniques.

Lisa’s interest was sparked with help from one of the country’s best-known exponents. “Hypnotherapy has rippled in and out of my life ever since I was about 15 or 16, when Paul McKenna moved in next door to my first boyfriend,” said Lisa.

“He used to come over and hypnotise us at dinner parties, but he also used to do a more serious side of hypnotism, it was at a time when my parents were splitting up – it was a very acrimonious divorce – and he saw me one day and he said: ‘You look really down, Lisa. What’s going on?’ I told him about my parents and he said, ‘Let me try some hypnosis on you.’”

Lisa had been having medical support as an out-patient to help her cope with the stress of the split but hated it. Hypnotherapy was a revelation: “It was incredible – it was life-changing and I never went back to the psychiatrist after that,” she said.

Lisa rediscovered the benefits of hypnotherapy in her 30s after finding herself a single mother to a small baby and being forced to return to work as a teacher. “My boy was a couple of months old and I was struggling with being back at work,” she said.

“I stood up to do an assembly, and I forgot what I was going to say. More to the point, I didn’t care. I was so tired with juggling being a parent and going back to full-time work.

“I went back to hypnotherapy and that sorted me out. I got my work/life balance back, got my anxieties down, everything. Then I started using hypnotherapy as a vehicle for promotion when I wanted to do well at work, when I wanted to be clear-thinking and do well at interviews. That is when hypnotherapy really started to take off.”

When Lisa decided it was time for a new career path, the answer was obvious: “I wanted to achieve two things: help people and have something with longevity, and it just hit me like an epiphany – I need to do hypnotherapy.

“So, I retrained – I graduated just over a year ago now and I have been practising whilst training and ever since.”

Lisa uses her patient’s own words to maximise the benefits of treatment: “The Keyworth Practice is primarily solution-focused clinical hypnotherapy and psychotherapy, branching in towards Neuro Linguistic Programming,” she said.

“What I do is to help people through the power of trance to unlock clarity and elevate their performance, essentially to help them wake up and feel their best every single day.

“They come to me because they have an issue – it could be a fear or phobia of something like flying or spiders, or it could be that they have obsessive compulsive disorder, with intrusive thoughts. Maybe their sleep is an issue – Many people sacrifice sleep and label it as a by-product of success. But it shouldn’t be. You can be successful and sleep well at night. Everyone deserves to sleep well. Solution Focused Hypnotherapy achieves this, every time.”

Lisa focuses on what the patient wants, rather than the cause of the problem: “We talk about their preferred future, it is always about looking forward,” she said.

“Of course, if a patient wants to talk about what has gone on in the past, that is absolutely their prerogative, but the focus is on looking at where you are now, where you want to be and then working out the incremental steps that will get you there.”

Sessions start with simple questions covering areas such as worries and concerns, family background and working life: “I talk about why they are feeling the way they are and about how the brain works in relation to whatever issue they have come to me with.

“It is not me putting words in their mouths. Therapy is about patients talking about where they are and what they want. The whole point of the talking therapy is it moves the issue from the primitive brain into the prefrontal cortex, which is the problem-solving part of the brain.

“At the end of the session, we use relaxation techniques to reset the neuropathways. It is like creating a clean slate, so all the limiting beliefs, anything that has held them back in the past is rewritten and they wake up with the motivation, the happiness and the inclination to go in the direction they want to go.”