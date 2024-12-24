Oxford Scientists Introduce GPDT Photodynamic Therapy: A Groundbreaking Approach to Cancer Treatment

A team of pioneering researchers from Oxperial BioHealth, based in Oxford, has unveiled Green Products Photodynamic Therapy (GPDT), a cutting-edge innovation in cancer treatment. This remarkable breakthrough was showcased at the 2024 Pharmaceutical Science Conference in Barcelona and the 20th Guangzhou International Symposium on Molecular Medicine, where it gained widespread acclaim. Branded as “Sunshine Against Cancer,” GPDT signals a significant step forward in oncological research.

The research team, led by Dr. Daniel T. H. Chen, Dr. Ta-Chun Liu, Pharmacist Shin-Yi Huang, and Dr. Yao-Kuan Chen, has demonstrated that GPDT—a purely plant-based therapy—can induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in human cancer cells, a process enhanced by sunlight exposure. By leveraging the natural therapeutic properties of plant chlorophyll and other botanical compounds, this innovative therapy offers a sustainable, non-invasive alternative to traditional cancer treatments.

Patents for GPDT have already been secured in both the UK and Taiwan, with further multinational patent protections underway. This novel approach inhibits tumour growth and cell differentiation, highlighting its potential as a revolutionary advancement in oncology. The eco-friendly, photodynamic therapy combines the power of natural ingredients with sunlight activation, representing a promising addition to global cancer care.

The global medical and pharmaceutical communities have shown great interest in GPDT, recognising it as a potential game-changer in tackling one of humanity’s most formidable health challenges. Could this innovative approach bring us closer to a future where sunlight offers a transformative role in cancer treatment? The outlook appears increasingly optimistic.

Cancer remains the leading cause of mortality worldwide, but breakthroughs like GPDT offer new hope. At the 2024 Barcelona Global Pharmacology Symposium, Dr. Daniel T. H. Chen presented the latest findings on GPDT, a revolutionary therapy that employs sunlight and plant-based compounds to target cancer cells at a microscopic level.

GPDT harnesses the 400nm-700nm spectrum of sunlight to activate natural botanical components. This process generates reactive oxygen species, including single-state oxygen molecules, which have demonstrated the ability to inhibit cancer cell growth in laboratory studies. The therapy offers a non-invasive and holistic option for individuals seeking alternatives to conventional treatments, often associated with severe side effects.

“GPDT is the world’s first natural photodynamic solution, combining sunlight and botanicals to offer a natural option for maintaining cellular balance and supporting overall health. By integrating outdoor sunlight exposure and plant-based dietary elements, individuals can pursue a more natural, holistic path to wellness,” explained Dr. Daniel Chen.

Oxperial BioHealth has announced the forthcoming launch of PropoLight, the first GPDT-based product, slated for release in early 2025. Marketed as a high-quality health supplement, PropoLight is designed to promote cellular health and support overall well-being.

According to Oxperial BioHealth’s research partner, Shin-Yi Huang, the product is set to undergo rigorous testing and certification in the UK and US as part of its development into a pharmaceutical-grade option. These trials aim to establish its global viability and position PropoLight as a revolutionary health solution.

This launch represents a significant milestone, blending natural health products with lifestyle-based wellness solutions. Looking forward, Oxperial BioHealth intends to expand its portfolio to include advanced pharmaceutical-grade options, continuing to lead the way in holistic health innovation worldwide.