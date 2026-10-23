Signature Clinic predicts the three cosmetic surgery trends set to take off in 2027

Forget the dramatic makeover. Some of the biggest cosmetic surgery trends of 2027 could be about making small, highly targeted changes to individual facial features, according to one of the UK’s largest cosmetic surgery providers.

Signature Clinic is forecasting growing interest in three lesser-known procedures next year: the Sub Brow Lift, Alarplasty and Forehead Reduction.

Rather than changing the whole face, each procedure focuses on one particular area, from excess skin beneath the eyebrows and the width of the nostrils to the position of the hairline.

Dr Sherif Elamari, Cosmetic Surgeon at Signature Clinic, said: “We are seeing cosmetic surgery become increasingly specific. Patients are often not coming in saying they want to look completely different. They may have one feature that has bothered them for years and they want to know whether it can be changed in a subtle and proportionate way. I think that is why procedures such as the Sub Brow Lift, Alarplasty and Forehead Reduction are going to become much more widely talked about in 2027. They address very particular concerns and can create a noticeable difference without necessarily changing the features that make somebody look like themselves.

“Beauty trends are also moving towards more individualised results. There is far less appetite for everybody having exactly the same face. Increasingly, the conversation is about proportion, balance and making a change that works with the patient’s own anatomy.”

The Sub Brow Lift



Already established in parts of Asia, the Sub Brow Lift is a more targeted approach to rejuvenating the upper eye area.

Rather than making an incision through the eyelid crease, the procedure works through an incision immediately beneath the eyebrow. Excess skin and, where appropriate, underlying tissue can be removed to reduce heaviness and hooding around the upper eyelid.

The technique can be particularly useful for patients whose eyes have begun to look heavier or more tired with age but who want to retain the natural shape and character of their eyelids. Published surgical research describes sub-brow techniques as a way of addressing upper eyelid skin laxity and hooding while positioning the incision along the lower border of the eyebrow.

At Signature Clinic, the Sub Brow Lift is offered under local anaesthetic. Dr Elamari said: “The eye area is enormously important to how we read a face. Sometimes a relatively small amount of excess skin beneath the brow can create a heavier appearance. The attraction of a Sub Brow Lift is that it is very targeted. We are working with the patient’s existing eye and brow shape rather than trying to create an entirely new one. For the right patient, it can produce a fresher, more open appearance while still looking very natural.”

Alarplasty



Alarplasty, is also known as nostril reduction or alar base reduction. Unlike a full rhinoplasty, which can alter several parts of the nose, Alarplasty concentrates specifically on the width, flare or symmetry of the nostrils.

A small amount of tissue is removed from the alar base, or wings of the nose, to create a narrower or more proportionate appearance. Incisions are positioned around the natural creases at the base of the nostrils to minimise visible scarring.

The procedure takes approximately one hour, is performed under local anaesthetic and patients typically return to work within five to seven days. Dr Elamari said: “Alarplasty is a good example of how facial surgery is becoming more precise. Somebody may be completely happy with the bridge and tip of their nose but feel that their nostrils are too wide or flare more than they would like. In that situation, it does not necessarily make sense to alter the whole nose. Alarplasty allows us to concentrate on one specific part of it. The changes can be measured in millimetres, but on the face millimetres can make a significant difference to overall proportion.”

Forehead Reduction



The third procedure tipped for greater prominence in 2027 is Forehead Reduction, sometimes known as hairline lowering surgery. The procedure is designed for people who feel their forehead is disproportionately high or who would like to bring the hairline further forward.

An incision is made along the natural hairline, a section of forehead skin is removed and the hair-bearing scalp is advanced forwards to lower the hairline. The aim is to reduce the distance between the eyebrows and hairline while maintaining natural facial proportions.

Signature Clinic performs Forehead Reduction under local anaesthetic as a day-case procedure. Surgery generally takes around two to three hours and most patients can return to work after approximately a week, although complete healing takes longer.

Dr Elamari said: “The hairline has a surprisingly powerful effect on the proportions of the face. For someone who has always felt that they have a very high forehead, lowering the hairline can alter the balance between the upper, middle and lower thirds of the face without changing their eyes, nose, lips or jawline. We are also seeing much greater awareness of hairlines generally through social media, hairstyling and the popularity of hair restoration treatments, so I expect patients to become increasingly aware that forehead proportions can also be addressed surgically.”

Dr Elamari added that the growth of smaller, targeted procedures does not mean they should be treated casually. He said: “The term minimally invasive can sometimes make surgery sound trivial and it is important to remember that these are still surgical procedures.

“Every patient needs an individual assessment of their anatomy, medical history and expectations. There are risks, limitations and recovery associated with any operation, and sometimes the right answer is that surgery is not appropriate.

“The objective should always be a proportionate result which suits that particular patient, not simply following a trend.”

Crucially, all three can be performed at Signature Clinic as day-case procedures under local anaesthetic, meaning patients can remain awake during surgery and return home the same day.

About Dr Sherif Elamari



Dr Sherif Elamari is a GMC-registered Cosmetic Surgeon with more than 15 years’ experience in cosmetic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

He holds a Master’s degree in Cosmetic Surgery, a European Diploma in Hair Transplantation, an American Diploma in Aesthetic Medicine and an Advanced Diploma in Microscopic Surgery.

His practice encompasses facial surgery, body contouring, breast surgery and hair restoration, with procedures including facelifts, eyelid surgery, brow lifts, Sub Brow Lifts, Forehead Reduction, liposuction and gynaecomastia surgery.

Signature Clinic provides a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments including facelifts, blepharoplasty, gynaecomastia surgery, body contouring procedures, labiaplasty, injectables and advanced skin treatments.

Signature Clinic is a pioneer in day-case procedures under local anaesthetic, with care delivered by GMC-registered surgeons. Its clinics are regulated by the relevant healthcare regulators including CQC, HIW and HIS, with ongoing follow-up care and patient support forming part of its treatment pathway.