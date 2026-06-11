WORLD LEADERS IN EYE CARE MARK CENTRE FOR SIGHT’s MARKS 30 YEARS OF VISION CARE

East Grinstead became the UK hotspot for groundbreaking vision care as some of the biggest names in global ophthalmology gathered to mark the 30th anniversary of Centre for Sight

The internationally recognised eye hospital, founded in 1996 by consultant ophthalmic surgeon Sheraz M. Daya, hosted a specialist conference bringing together leading surgeons, clinicians, innovators and entrepreneurs to examine the future of sight saving and vision correcting treatment.

The one day event, “30 Years of Vision: Crafting the Next Decade”, took place at the weekend at Alexander House Hotel in West Sussex and explored how eye care has been transformed over the past three decades and what patients can expect next from advances such as artificial intelligence, laser technology, advanced diagnostics and new models of care.

Centre for Sight has been at the forefront of refractive and cataract surgery in the UK for 30 years, building an international reputation for innovation, complex eye care and patient first treatment.

The anniversary event brought global expertise to Sussex, putting East Grinstead firmly on the map as a centre for pioneering vision care. In the evening there will be a glamorous black-tie dinner with speech from Katie Piper, the TV presenter, author, campaigner and burns survivor who founded the Katie Piper Foundation and was successfully treated at Centre for Sight. Speakers include some of the most respected names in eye health and ophthalmic innovation, including Arthur Cummings, Erik Mertens, Amanda Carones, Francesco Carones, Michael Mrochen, Milind Pande, Pei Fen Lin, Aylin Kiliç, Andrea Russo, Andrew Webb, Saj Khan and Sheraz Daya.

The event programme includes discussions on the future of cataract and refractive surgery, the role of AI in clinical decision making, patient expectations, private healthcare innovation and the technologies that could shape the next decade of vision care.

Sheraz M. Daya, Founder and Medical Director of Centre for Sight, said:

“Over the past 30 years ophthalmology has seen remarkable transformation driven by technology, research and the dedication of clinicians committed to improving vision and quality of life. This conference is an opportunity to reflect on that journey, share insights with colleagues and look ahead to the innovations that will define the next decade of patient care. East Grinstead has become an important centre for advanced eye care. We are proud to bring world class expertise to Sussex and to continue helping patients access the latest developments in vision treatment.”

Founded in 1996, Centre for Sight is one of the UK’s longest established centres for advanced eye care. Mr Daya has performed more than 35,000 cataract procedures and a similar number of laser eye procedures, while the centre is known for treating complex cases, adopting pioneering technology and maintaining strict safety-first protocols.