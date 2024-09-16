Amy Papiransky Unveils New Single Featuring KT Tunstall

Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Papiransky has released her new single, featuring BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winner KT Tunstall. The reflective and melodic track, Fine Print, co-written with Boo Hewerdine, explores the subtle complexities of relationships. This single sees Amy collaborating with her musical hero for a breathtaking vocal duet filled with striking harmonies. Released on 13th September, Fine Print is part of Amy’s upcoming album, Friday’s Daughter, and follows her earlier singles Pencil Me In and Isabella. https://ecnmusic.lnk.to/FinePrint

“I still can’t believe my musical idol is singing with me on one of my own songs! I am so grateful to KT – it’s such a dream come true, a real ‘pinch-me’ moment! Coincidentally, I was in KT’s hometown of St. Andrews when her vocal mix was sent through. It was meant to be!” says Amy.

Since her heartfelt debut album Read Me Write in 2019, Amy Papiransky, a BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year finalist, has continued to build her reputation. A classically trained multi-instrumentalist with strong folk roots, Amy, originally from Keith in the North-East of Scotland, has earned acclaim across the live music scene. She has performed at several major UK festivals, including HebCelt, Belladrum, the Edinburgh Fringe, and the Cambridge Folk Festival, and headlined at Glasgow’s iconic King Tut’s. Amy has also toured in support of artists such as KT Tunstall, Jill Jackson, Blue Rose Code, Boo Hewerdine, and Cammy Barnes.

“Amy’s deep understanding and passion for music shines out in her solo work, showcasing intelligent yet accessible pop mastery” – PRS for Music.

Currently based in Glasgow, Amy has managed to balance her career as a High School Music Teacher with her busy live schedule to write and record her eagerly awaited second album. Friday’s Daughter is a captivating collection of folk tunes and ballads, delving into themes of love, loss, heartache, resilience, and strength.

Recorded at Get Real Audio in Bath, and produced by Damien O’Kane (Kate Rusby), the album features numerous exciting guest appearances. Glastonbury Emerging Talent winner Lewis McLaughlin provides vocals on their co-written romantic ballad Comfort In Grey, while GRAMMY Award winner Ron Block (Alison Krauss) brings his banjo expertise to the project. Other collaborators include pianist Anthony Davis, drummer Josh Clark, guitarist Lyle Watt (Blue Rose Code), bassist Charlotte Printer (Joesef), and string player Graham Rorie (Gnoss).

“Recording this album has been the best musical experience I’ve ever had. Working alongside incredible musicians who I can also call great friends means the world to me. A dream I never could have imagined has come true in terms of collaborators and I am super grateful. I am so proud of this album and can’t wait for people to hear it and connect with the relatable themes that have been explored” says Amy.

Friday’s Daughter is set for release on 18th October and is available to pre-order now: https://ecnmusic.lnk.to/FridaysDaughter