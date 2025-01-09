UK Rap Artist POLISH Launches Long-Awaited Debut Album After 12 Years of Work

Independent UK rap artist POLISH has officially released his long-awaited debut album, POLISH’ED. Jan Paszkowiec, from Luton, has spent the past 12 years perfecting his music and is thrilled to finally present his first full-length project to the public.

The album features 22 original tracks, blending rap with a bass-heavy underground sound. With its raw energy, bold creativity, and explicit lyrics, POLISH’ED promises to leave a lasting impact on the music scene.

A self-taught artist, POLISH takes complete control of his creative process. The 45-year-old first discovered his passion for music over a decade ago, leaving behind his previous career to pursue his dream. Since then, he has honed his skills and independently built his unique sound.

POLISH writes and produces all his music single-handedly, using Logic Pro on his iMac to bring his vision to life. This entirely self-driven approach has resulted in a distinctive style, characterised by hard-hitting basslines and unfiltered lyricism that delivers a striking listening experience.

Describing his debut release, POLISH said: “When I first started out I had no idea what I had to do and it’s not until having to come through so much adversity it makes me more determined.

“What started out as a hobby has turned out to be the best thing I ever did. I have many musical influences that have inspired me which define the dark style of my music.”

POLISH’ED is just the beginning, as it marks the first of six albums POLISH plans to release. Two more projects are already scheduled for release later this year.