Lite Jam Guitar – The First Full-Spectrum LED Fretboard Debuts at the NAMM Show

Lite Jam is set to revolutionise guitar playing and learning with its groundbreaking guitar and companion app. Featuring the world’s first full-colour spectrum LED-embedded fretboard, Lite Jam provides an intuitive way to master chords and scales effortlessly.

The system is remarkably simple to use. All you need to do is download the free Lite Jam app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, connect it to the guitar via Bluetooth, and you’re ready to start playing.

The fretboard includes 150 flush-fitted, colour-changing LED lights across 24 frets. These LEDs sit seamlessly within the fretboard, ensuring no raised surfaces interfere with your playing technique. The LED system is powered by a rechargeable battery via a USB-C port, offering approximately four hours of playtime on a full charge.

In ‘Chord Mode’ you select a key on the App, select the chord variant. Then the correct fret positions appear illuminated on the fretboard – even showing you where to place each finger:

Red LED = First finger. Green LED = Second finger. Blue LED = Third finger. Yellow LED = Fourth finger. White LED = Play open string. No LED = Don’t play that string.

In ‘Scale Mode’, you pick your key and scale type on the App and then the fretboard LED’s light up where you can play that scale in that key.

Red LED = Root note of the scale. Blue LED = Note within the scale. In ‘Performance Mode’

Lite Jam appeals to any level of player: Learners will find the system intuitive and easy to get along with. The best thing about Lite Jam is it allows you to concentrate on the fret board – no need to look back and forth at a book or a screen in order to learn.

Experienced players may recognise these scenarios: 1. You’re stuck in a “Pentatonic Blues Scale Rut” – scale mode helps you explore new phrases between root notes. 2. You’re a song writer who only ever uses major and minor chord shapes. Lite Jam helps you explore a world of other chords out there that add depth and variety to your song-writing.