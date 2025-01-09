Lite Jam Guitar – The First Full-Spectrum LED Fretboard Debuts at the NAMM Show

Lite Jam is set to revolutionise guitar playing and learning with its groundbreaking guitar and companion app. Featuring the world’s first full-colour spectrum LED-embedded fretboard, Lite Jam provides an intuitive way to master chords and scales effortlessly.
The system is remarkably simple to use. All you need to do is download the free Lite Jam app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, connect it to the guitar via Bluetooth, and you’re ready to start playing.
The fretboard includes 150 flush-fitted, colour-changing LED lights across 24 frets. These LEDs sit seamlessly within the fretboard, ensuring no raised surfaces interfere with your playing technique. The LED system is powered by a rechargeable battery via a USB-C port, offering approximately four hours of playtime on a full charge.