Hana Piranha Unleashes Darkly Mesmerising Video for ‘Elixir of Life’

Hana Piranha delivers a haunting visual spectacle with the release of their latest video, Elixir of Life—a fiery homage to Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray that will leave you yearning for eternal youth.

The track ignites with razor-sharp riffs and eerie, electrifying violin, immersing listeners in a world where immortality comes at a gruesome cost.

The nightmarish music video takes the horror to another level, showcasing a sinister ballet performance as the band transforms from flawless portraits into something far more macabre. It’s stunning, unsettling, and unmistakably Hana Piranha.

Elixir of Life is featured on Hana Piranha’s latest album, Wingspan, and is available to stream on Spotify and all major platforms. Fans can purchase downloads and CDs via Bandcamp. Subscribe to the Hana Piranha YouTube channel for more music and exclusive content coming soon!