reSound Unveils Ambassador Programme to Inspire Future Generations of Musicians

reSound, the rapidly growing British marketplace for preloved musical instruments, is thrilled to announce the launch of its reSound Ambassador Programme, which will officially begin in March 2025.

The programme aims to empower passionate musicians to encourage others to embrace the benefits of preloved and vintage musical equipment, helping to grow the reSound community while contributing to a more sustainable music industry.

Open to music lovers who are confident, creative, and eager to share their enthusiasm for music, the reSound Ambassador Programme invites participants to create engaging social media content, demonstrate instruments from reSound’s network of local sellers, and promote the marketplace through branded merchandise.

“We’re building something unique at reSound, a curated marketplace that connects musicians, amplifies the voices of creators, and celebrates the power of preloved gear,” said Evan Michaels, Co-founder of reSound.

“The Ambassador Programme allows passionate individuals to actively shape the future of music, bringing more people into the fold and inspiring the next generation of musicians.”

Ambassadors will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including access to special events, networking opportunities within the global music community, and the chance to join a purpose-driven movement aimed at reshaping the music industry.

James Hartington, a reSound seller, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “The Ambassador Programme is a fantastic way to engage musicians and promote the incredible value of preloved instruments. I’m thrilled to see the reSound community grow and can’t wait to see the impact our Ambassadors will have.”

Participants selected for the programme will receive comprehensive training to excel in their roles. High-performing Ambassadors will have the opportunity to earn commissions on sales and marketplace credits, with the potential to join the reSound team in the future, turning their passion for music into a rewarding career.

Applications for the Ambassador Programme are open on a rolling basis, and reSound encourages musicians and creators from all backgrounds and skill levels to apply.

For more details about the programme and how to apply, visit the Ambassador information page on reSound’s website.