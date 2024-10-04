reSound Revolutionises Gear Selling for Musicians with No Sales Fees

reSound, the cutting-edge marketplace for refurbished and second-hand musical instruments, is thrilled to announce its fee-free selling model, allowing musicians to sell their equipment and upgrade without facing any sales charges. In contrast to Reverb, which applies an 8% fee plus fixed charges on each sale, reSound allows sellers to keep all their earnings, enabling them to reinvest fully into their next musical endeavour.

With its modern, musician-centred philosophy, reSound is focused on helping musicians rather than taking from them. By eliminating sales fees, the platform allows sellers to retain more of their profits, making the process of upgrading musical gear smoother and more accessible.

“At reSound, we believe that selling your gear should be easy and profitable,” explains the platform. “Whether you’re selling unused equipment to fund your dream instrument or buying second-hand gear, reSound eliminates the middlemen and high fees that burden musicians on other platforms.”

Evan Michaels, CEO of reSound, commented: “Musicians shouldn’t lose a portion of their income to platform fees. reSound is built to keep every penny in their pocket, ready to fuel their next musical purchase. It’s all about supporting musicians and fostering a community that keeps music alive.”

In stark contrast to Reverb’s fee-laden model, reSound provides a more inclusive and sustainable marketplace, allowing musicians to evolve their sound without losing out on earnings, while keeping musical equipment in circulation.

Lee Alexander, CRO of reSound, added: “Platforms that charge seller fees limit musicians’ ability to grow. At reSound, we’ve flipped that model. Now, you can sell your unused gear, upgrade to the instrument you’ve always wanted, and not lose a penny to fees. It’s all about making music more accessible and giving musicians control over their sales.”

Now open to individual sellers, reSound embraces the circular economy by ensuring that musical instruments are reused rather than discarded, contributing to a more sustainable music industry.

For more information, visit www.resound.market.