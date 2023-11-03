Categories

‘Colombia’s Hottest Cop’ Alexa Narvaez Dons Red Devil Costume

Alexa Narvaez, a famous Colombian police officer known for her striking looks, has once again caught the attention of social media users after posting images of her Halloween costume. She dressed as a red devil, complete with a skin-tight costume featuring her favourite football team, América, on one arm, along with a pitchfork and horns.

Alexa Narvaez gained widespread recognition after appearing at América de Cali home games at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia. She went viral during a top-flight football match in September, earning her millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. Her Halloween costume photos garnered significant attention, amassing thousands of likes and comments from her admirers.

Image Jam Press

In her caption, Narvaez playfully said, “My love, tonight I would like you to be a devil. So you can enter my hell. And if you don’t like it, cover your eyes.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments and admiration for her striking appearance and sense of humour.

Image Jam Press

Apart from her work as a police officer and social media influencer, Alexa Narvaez also runs a business selling hair treatments and toning products.

This story highlights her continued popularity and the positive response from her followers on social media.

Disclaimers:

This content and images have been licensed to use by Jam Press, edited and syndicated by https://www.znewsservice.com/.

Should you have any questions relating to this content please get in touch with Jam Press via  https://www.jampress.co.uk/contact-us/

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications through smart press release distribution.

