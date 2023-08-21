A majestic basking shark measuring a remarkable 20 feet in length has found itself washed ashore along the shores of a bustling tourist beach.

This monumental male denizen of the sea made a dramatic appearance on the sandy shoreline, captivating the attention of both beachgoers and frolicking children.

Residing as the second-largest extant shark species on the planet, this aquatic marvel unexpectedly surfaced on the idyllic Doniños Beach nestled within the Galician landscape of Spain, marking its presence on the tranquil afternoon of 15 August.

The Coordinator overseeing the comprehensive study of marine mammals affirmed that an encounter with a basking shark within local aquatic domains is a phenomenally infrequent occurrence.

Tracing its demise to the oceanic expanse, it is surmised that the marine creature succumbed at sea, its lifeless form then tenderly carried to the shoreline by the forceful waves.

Rapidly responding to the unprecedented situation, Civil Protection authorities were promptly dispatched to the site, orchestrating a strategic plan for the extrication of the colossal shark cadaver.

With the utilization of a tractor, the leviathan’s carcass was gingerly drawn towards a lofty sand dune, whereby meticulous dissection and the acquisition of assorted samples for analytical scrutiny ensued.

Subsequently, the remains were carefully transported to the city of Cerceda, poised for an incineration ritual meticulously orchestrated by the governing bodies.

Recent times have witnessed a perplexing anomaly, as the Galician coastline bore witness to an influx of over 80 marine denizens washing ashore.

Remarkably, this tally stands at an astounding fivefold elevation when juxtaposed against the usual figure expected for the corresponding period.