Daniel Radcliffe’s Muddy Hogwarts Uniform from Harry Potter Film Fetches £80,000 at Auction

A Hogwarts uniform worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets has been sold for nearly £80,000, despite being covered in mud.

The Gryffindor-hooded cloak, made of a dark grey polyester blend, along with the iconic circular glasses, was the highlight of the auction.

The lot also included a white cotton button-down shirt, a neck-tie, a wool V-neck sweater, grey trousers, and black leather suede shoes.

In addition to the mud, the costume was adorned with stage blood.

However, a devoted Harry Potter fan successfully acquired the distressed costume for £79,100 ($100,000) at the Propstore Auction, surpassing the estimated price of £59,000 ($75,000).

The uniform was just one of over 500 rare and iconic props and costumes from various films and TV shows that were up for sale.

The description of the lot stated: “This item exhibits intentional distressing throughout, including mud on the cloak, sweater, and pants, as well as stage blood applied to the shirt around the collar and cuffs.”

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, released in 2002, was the second installment in the popular series of films featuring the adventures of the young wizard.

Another notable item sold at the auction was a full-size light-up replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from the Back to the Future trilogy. This prop was used for promotional events at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, US, and resembled the vehicle driven by Dr Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown in the 1980s films. It was purchased for £197,750 ($250,000) in the Los Angeles, California, US auction.

Furthermore, a cuirass worn by Russell Crowe, known as General Maximus, in the 2000 movie Gladiator, fetched £98,875 ($125,000).

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Bladed Dueling Lightsaber from the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, wielded by actor Ewan McGregor, was sold for £93,931 ($118,750).

A Jumanji game board from 1995 sold for an impressive £207,638 ($262,500), and the highest-priced item was the Evil Clown Doll from the 1982 horror film Poltergeist, which was acquired for £519,094 ($656,250).

Brandon Alinger, Chief Operating Officer of Propstore, commented, “The success of the auction, with strong sales of items from popular titles like Back to the Future, Jumanji, and Star Wars, highlights the enthusiasm for entertainment collectibles as a hobby.”