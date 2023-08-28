Family Spots Enormous Python on Their Roof, Prompting Amazement and Concern

A family had a spine-tingling encounter when they discovered a massive 16ft (5m) long python slithering on the roof of their house. The astonishing sight was captured on video as the enormous snake made its way from the rooftop to a nearby tree, with its long body slowly gliding along.

Carpet pythons, which typically grow up to around 13ft (4m), are known for their impressive size and appearance. In the video, a mix of awe and trepidation can be heard in the family’s voices as they watch the python navigate the branches and move towards a neighbouring house.

The family’s initial shock is evident, with one person remarking on the python’s unsettling presence. A child’s concern about how to safely remove the snake is met with the response that they won’t be attempting it. As the python continues its journey away from their home, the family members share their observations and reactions, with some even appreciating the snake’s beauty.

The incident took place in Queensland, Australia, where encounters with large reptiles like pythons are not uncommon. The video has sparked a range of responses online, from both fascination and fear to humorous commentary about the situation.

The family’s casual conversation during the sighting, including mentions of lunch and quiche, adds a touch of normalcy to the extraordinary scene. It’s a reminder of how nature’s wonders can surprise us even in the midst of daily routines.

Carpet pythons are known for their hunting technique of constricting and swallowing their prey whole. While their diet mainly consists of small mammals, birds, and lizards, there have been instances of them preying on larger animals like pet dogs and cats.

The video captures a mix of emotions – from astonishment at the snake’s size to a sense of respect for the wild beauty it embodies.