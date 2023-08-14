Father and Daughter Share Proud Moment as Co-Pilots on Special Flight

A heartwarming story unfolded as a 21-year-old daughter took to the skies for her inaugural flight as a licensed co-pilot, accompanied by none other than her beaming father in the cockpit.

Bruna Amaro Dutra, a young woman with a passion for aviation, found herself seated beside her proud father, Renato Rabay Dutra, aged 46, a seasoned professional pilot since 2002. The significance of this flight was further magnified as it occurred on August 12, just a day prior to Father’s Day in Brazil.

The setting was the cockpit of an aircraft belonging to LATAM Airlines, the same airline where Bruna recently embarked on her aviation career. In a serendipitous twist, her father also serves as a pilot for LATAM, creating a truly heartwarming familial connection amidst the clouds.

Bruna’s journey towards this memorable flight began with her decision to follow in her father’s footsteps, driven by a shared ardor for aviation. After successfully completing an aviation course in Florianópolis, located southwest of São Paulo, she earned a spot on the roster of LATAM Airlines earlier this year.

August 11 marked Bruna’s final flight as a trainee co-pilot, and the very next day, she joined her father in the cockpit as a fully-fledged professional co-pilot. Together, they embarked on a 362-mile (583km) voyage from São Paulo to Confins, near Belo Horizonte, a journey that spanned one hour and 20 minutes.

Speaking about this remarkable experience, Bruna expressed her delight, saying, “It’s amazing to be able to have this experience. It was so special and I will remember it for the rest of my life.” She acknowledged the bond that aviation has further cultivated between her and her father, solidifying their relationship even more profoundly.

Reflecting on her journey, Bruna revealed, “I always used to accompany him, and I always really liked the world of aviation, both operating the plane and travelling to different places.” She recounted her early aspirations, admitting, “At the age of 12, I thought again and said to myself, ‘I can fly a plane.’ And then I gave it everything.”

Renato, the proud father, mirrored his daughter’s sentiment and expressed his deep emotion about the milestone. He shared, “It’s an indescribable emotion. It’s so cool because she really has the profile to be a great pilot. I could never have imagined it, but I think it’s great and I love it.” He fondly recalled his own journey into aviation, revealing that his passion was instilled by his father as well. “I started training at the age of 16, very young. I was encouraged by my father who has always been an aviation enthusiast. When I took my first flight, wow… It was love at first sight.”

Renato’s early dreams of flying were fulfilled, and he highlighted, “Since the day I took my first flight, it became obvious that I would fly forever. Today, at 46 years of age, I still feel the same.”

The skies witnessed a poignant display of familial unity and shared passion as Bruna and Renato charted their course together, leaving an indelible mark on the horizon of their journey.