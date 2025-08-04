Hoodie Hut Brings Back Charity Campaign After Donating 250 Hoodies Across the UK

Sheffield-based hoodie provider Hoodie Hut is pleased to relaunch its popular “Hoodies for Charity” campaign.
After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year’s effort—which saw 250 printed hoodies donated to charities throughout the UK—the company is once again committing to support local causes. The campaign aims to recognise the valuable efforts of charity teams by providing branded hoodies that help staff and volunteers stand out at events, fundraising activities, and within their communities.
“Last year’s initiative exceeded our expectations. We were able to help dozens of charities improve their visibility and create a stronger presence in their local communities. We’ve seen firsthand how something as simple as a branded hoodie can make a difference, and we’re excited to continue that impact this year. We hope to reach even more charities who can benefit from what we do best.”