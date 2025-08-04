Hoodie Hut Brings Back Charity Campaign After Donating 250 Hoodies Across the UK

Sheffield-based hoodie provider Hoodie Hut is pleased to relaunch its popular “Hoodies for Charity” campaign.

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year’s effort—which saw 250 printed hoodies donated to charities throughout the UK—the company is once again committing to support local causes. The campaign aims to recognise the valuable efforts of charity teams by providing branded hoodies that help staff and volunteers stand out at events, fundraising activities, and within their communities.

This year, Hoodie Hut is linking the campaign directly to its core business, donating one free hoodie for every school that ordered leavers hoodies with the company. Director David Cavill explains:

“Last year’s initiative exceeded our expectations. We were able to help dozens of charities improve their visibility and create a stronger presence in their local communities. We’ve seen firsthand how something as simple as a branded hoodie can make a difference, and we’re excited to continue that impact this year. We hope to reach even more charities who can benefit from what we do best.”

4th August and runs until 25th August. UK-based charities can apply through the dedicated webpage at The 2025 giveaway launches onand runs until. UK-based charities can apply through the dedicated webpage at hoodiehut.co.uk/hoodies-for-charity . The application process is quick and straightforward, ensuring that as many organisations as possible can take advantage of the offer.

The idea for Hoodies for Charity started close to home. Over the years, Hoodie Hut worked with a handful of local charities in Sheffield and saw first-hand how limited funding often made it difficult for them to afford branded clothing for their teams. Providing the branded hoodies turned out to make a bigger difference than they ever expected. Encouraged by the impact, they decided last year to take the initiative nationwide to reach and support more charities across the UK.

Cavill adds:

“We’re a small Sheffield business that’s been fortunate to work with hundreds of schools every year. This initiative is our way of saying thank you and giving back. It’s also a chance to shine a spotlight on the amazing work charities do in communities up and down the country. We hope this encourages other small businesses to find ways to use their skills and products to support causes they care about.”

Last year’s campaign helped charities improve team unity, increase visibility at events, and save money that could instead be directed toward frontline support and services. Hoodie Hut hopes that this year’s campaign will continue to make a tangible difference for charities of all sizes, from small grassroots organisations to larger regional causes.